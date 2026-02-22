LIVE TV
Will Prince Andrew Be Removed From Royal Line of Succession Over Epstein Files? UK Government Weighs Historic Move

The British government is weighing new legislation that could strip Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his place in the royal line of succession, effectively preventing him from ever ascending the throne.

Will Prince Andrew Be Removed From Royal Line of Succession Over Epstein Files? Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 22, 2026 03:12:56 IST

The British government is weighing new legislation that could strip Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his place in the royal line of succession, effectively preventing him from ever ascending the throne. Defence Minister Luke Pollard told the BBC that such a step would be “the right thing to do,” irrespective of the outcome of the ongoing police investigation involving the King’s brother. 

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions programme, Pollard said the government had “absolutely” been in discussions with Buckingham Palace about measures to ensure Andrew is not “a heartbeat away from the throne.” 

He added that it was “something that I hope will enjoy cross-party support, but it’s right that that is something that only happens when the police investigation concludes”.

Jeffrey Epstein Files Cite Prince Andrew Emails

 Authorities detained Andrew on the morning of his birthday, with the allegation focusing on claims that he shared confidential UK trade documents with Jeffrey Epstein during his tenure as a British trade envoy between 2010 and 2011.

Recently released Jeffrey Epstein files from the US Department of Justice reportedly include emails that investigators believe lend weight to the accusation. The documents also contain photographs, one of which appears to show Andrew kneeling beside a woman whose identity has been redacted. 

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein. In 2022, he reached an out-of-court settlement with Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, without admitting liability or issuing an apology.

Jeffrey Epstein PDF: Prince Andrew Arrest

Police arrested former Prince Andrew on Thursday, his 66th birthday, after weeks of bombshells about his friendship and business ties with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender.

Andrew’s connection to Epstein has been under the microscope for years, but things really heated up when millions of files from the Justice Department started pouring out, all tied to Epstein’s criminal empire.

These days, he goes by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, stripped of all royal status. Now, this arrest lands yet another hit on Britain’s royal family, which already feels like it’s always in damage-control mode.

Andrew lost his royal titles last year. He’s always insisted he did nothing wrong when it came to Epstein, but right now, that claim is harder than ever to believe.

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 3:12 AM IST
NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

