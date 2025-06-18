Will Trump Strike Iran Nuclear Bases? US Diplomats Evacuated From Israel, POTUS Heads Back To Situation Room

As the tensions with Iran rise, he has started the evacuation of its nonessential diplomats and their families from the American embassy in Israel, pointing towards the prospect of direct US involvement.

The Daily Mail, quoting senior US officials, confirmed that a government aircraft transported diplomats and their family members out of Israel on Wednesday. US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, also announced on social media platform X that the embassy was preparing evacuation flights and ships for private American citizens as well.

The State Department released a statement, saying, “Given the ongoing situation and as part of the embassy’s authorized departure status, mission personnel have begun departing Israel through a variety of means.”

Trump Heads to Situation Room, Considers Military Options

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday afternoon that he was heading from the Oval Office to the White House Situation Room for a meeting with his top generals.

Trump described the meeting as a “war room” session and said it would take place in about an hour. However, he indicated that no decision had yet been made on whether the US will strike Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility. If Trump decides to strike the facility, it would officially bring the United States into the ongoing war between Israel and Iran.

Trump on Final Decision Regarding Iran

“I’ve been asked about it by everybody but I haven’t made a decision,” the president said, adding that he prefers to make final decisions “one second before it’s due.”

Trump also said that the US is still open to resolving issues with Iran through diplomacy, though he suggested that chances were now slim due to Israel’s active military campaign.

“You know, Iran was very close to signing what would have been a very good agreement for them, and maybe that could still happen,” Trump said.

“I guess they do want to come and see us, and they want to see me in the White House.”

UK Foreign Secretary Lammy Heads to Washington, To Meet Marco Rubio

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy is reportedly traveling to Washington for talks with his U.S. counterpart, Marco Rubio. The diplomatic visit follows President Trump’s remarks on possibly joining Israeli military operations against Iran.

Lammy had earlier addressed the UK Parliament. He warned that the escalating Israel-Iran conflict represents “a moment of grave danger for the region.”

He also cautioned against military escalation, stating that “no military action can put an end to Iran’s capabilities.”

