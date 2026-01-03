Winter Storms Worsen Gaza Crisis: 1.9 Million Displaced Palestinians at Risk, Nations Urge Israel to Allow Unhindered Humanitarian Aid

While winter storms have struck the Gaza Strip, a coalition of Middle Eastern and Asian countries has pushed Israel diplomatically, urging the latter to permit “immediate, full, and unhindered” humanitarian assistance to the already overwhelmed population of the enclave. According to Al Jazeera reported that the request has been made against the backdrop of freezing temperatures, torrential rain, and flooding that are making the situation for civilians even more terrible. The message is loud and clear: the shelters are destroyed, the camps are flooded, and the basic supplies are almost finished, time is up.

The nations have drawn the world’s attention to intervene and bring the much-needed aid to the people who are starving and suffering. As the conflict in Gaza rages on along with the cold, the question that still stands is, how long more can people endure?

Winter Worsens Gaza Crisis: Ministers Warn Of Flooded Camps And Freezing Conditions