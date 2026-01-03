LIVE TV
Winter Storms Worsen Gaza Crisis: 1.9 Million Displaced Palestinians at Risk, Nations Urge Israel to Allow Unhindered Humanitarian Aid

Winter storms in Gaza have worsened the humanitarian crisis, leaving 1.9 million displaced Palestinians vulnerable. Nations urge Israel to allow unrestricted aid as flooding, freezing temperatures, and destroyed shelters threaten civilian lives.

Nations Urge Israel to Allow Unhindered Humanitarian Aid (Pic: Reuters)
Nations Urge Israel to Allow Unhindered Humanitarian Aid (Pic: Reuters)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 3, 2026 08:22:06 IST

Winter Storms Deepen Gaza Crisis as Nations Demand Unhindered Aid

While winter storms have struck the Gaza Strip, a coalition of Middle Eastern and Asian countries has pushed Israel diplomatically, urging the latter to permit “immediate, full, and unhindered” humanitarian assistance to the already overwhelmed population of the enclave. According to Al Jazeera reported that the request has been made against the backdrop of freezing temperatures, torrential rain, and flooding that are making the situation for civilians even more terrible. The message is loud and clear: the shelters are destroyed, the camps are flooded, and the basic supplies are almost finished, time is up.

The nations have drawn the world’s attention to intervene and bring the much-needed aid to the people who are starving and suffering. As the conflict in Gaza rages on along with the cold, the question that still stands is, how long more can people endure?

Winter Worsens Gaza Crisis: Ministers Warn Of Flooded Camps And Freezing Conditions

The foreign ministers from Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan issued a joint statement on Friday, in which they warned that the situation in Gaza is getting worse and up to 1.9 million displaced Palestinians are utterly unprotected. The winter storms have turned the already difficult conditions in the area into a humanitarian crisis and, in fact, the deadliest. The statement described the abysmal situation by saying, “Camps are flooded, tents are damaged, buildings are collapsing, and exposure to freezing temperatures, besides malnutrition, have all contributed to a significant increase in the risk of death among civilians.” With heavy rain flooding camps and very cold weather, the foreign ministers pointed out that immediate measures are necessary to save and protect civilians who are caught between the warring sides and also suffering from the harsh weather conditions.

Call To Lift Restrictions On Essential Supplies

The ministers urged the international community to press Israel to immediately remove restrictions on the entry and distribution of essential supplies, including tents, shelter materials, medical aid, clean water, fuel, and sanitation items, according to Al Jazeera.

Aid Commitments Under Ceasefire Not Met

Despite obligations under international law and a US-mediated ceasefire agreement that began in October requiring the entry of hundreds of aid trucks daily, Israel has continued to limit humanitarian access to Gaza.

Thousands of Palestinian families are currently sheltering in temporary structures and overcrowded tent camps after their homes were destroyed during Israel’s ongoing military campaign, Al Jazeera reported.

Deaths Reported Amid Heavy Rains and Freezing Temperatures

In recent weeks, several people have died due to collapsed buildings caused by flooding, while children have succumbed to hypothermia as freezing temperatures persist across the enclave.

Separately, Israeli forces killed one Palestinian and injured several others on Friday in an area west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Nasser Hospital said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 8:22 AM IST
Tags: conflict in Gazadisplaced Palestiniansflooded camps Gazafreezing temperatures Gazagaza humanitarian crisisGaza winter stormshome-hero-pos-6humanitarian assistance Gazainternational aid GazaIsrael aid restrictionsMiddle East diplomacyQatar Egypt Jordan UAE aidUN humanitarian appeal

Winter Storms Worsen Gaza Crisis: 1.9 Million Displaced Palestinians at Risk, Nations Urge Israel to Allow Unhindered Humanitarian Aid

