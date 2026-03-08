LIVE TV
‘Won’t Hesitate to Target You’: Israel Issues Stark Warning To target ‘Every Person’ Involved in Selecting Iran’s Next Supreme Leader Amid Middle East War

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have reportedly issued a strong warning, saying they will continue targeting any potential successor to Iran’s next supreme leader, according to local media reports.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 8, 2026 15:52:01 IST

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have reportedly issued a strong warning, saying they will continue targeting any potential successor to Iran’s next supreme leader, according to local media reports. 

“We want to tell you that the hand of the State of Israel will continue to pursue every successor and every person who seeks to appoint a successor,” a social media post of the Israeli military written in Farsi was cited by The Jerusalem Post on Sunday morning.

Will Israel Target Those Choosing Iran’s Next Supreme Leader?

The IDF further cautioned individuals involved in the transition process, stating that anyone attending meetings to choose a new leader would be considered a legitimate target. “We warn all those who intend to participate in the successor selection meeting that we will not hesitate to target you, either. This is a warning!” the military added.

This threat comes as the Assembly of Experts in Iran has reportedly reached a majority consensus regarding the successor to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to the Tehran-based Mehr News Agency (MNA).

Has Iran Finalised Khamenei’s Successor Amid Ongoing War?

The development follows the killing of the 86-year-old supreme leader. Quoting Assembly of Experts member Mirbaqeri, the report stated that while a “majority consensus over Khamenei’s successor has been reached,” the transition process is not yet fully complete as “some obstacles regarding the process need to be resolved.”

The momentum toward a transition was further reinforced on Wednesday this week, when Iran’s leadership council informed state media that a successor would be appointed at the earliest opportunity.

In a video shared by the Tasnim News Agency, an official told state television that “no problem has arisen in the field of leadership.” He confirmed that the leadership council is currently running the country, adding, “Praise be to God, we have come closer, but the situation is one of war.”

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Really Iran’s Next Supreme Leader?

The official contrasted the current crisis with the transition following Ayatollah Khomeini’s death, noting that the immediate appointment seen then was possible because the environment was not a “war situation.” He emphasised that the Assembly of Experts is now “striving” despite the ongoing hostilities.

Amid these deliberations, the Iranian Government, via its Consulate General in Mumbai, dismissed reports emerging from Israeli media suggesting that Mojtaba Khamenei had been named as his late father’s successor.

In a post on X, the consulate stated: “Reports circulating on media regarding potential candidates for leadership selected by Iran’s Assembly of Experts have no official source and are officially denied.” While Israeli media claimed Mojtaba Khamenei had been chosen, no independent confirmation has surfaced from official Iranian state media.

Will Khamenei’s Funeral Intensify the Iran–Israel Conflict?

As the political transition unfolds, Iran’s state media has reported that citizens will bid farewell to the late Supreme Leader in a ceremony scheduled for tonight at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini prayer ground. The ceremony is expected to last for three days, with the final funeral procession to be announced once it is finalised.

The regional conflict has escalated significantly for over a week following the US and Israeli strikes that killed Ayatollah Khamenei and other key figures. In retaliation, Tehran has launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases and Israeli assets across the region. 

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 3:52 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: ayatollah ali khamenei deathIDF warning Iran supreme leader successorIran Assembly of Experts successorIran next supreme leader selectioniran- israel warIsrael Iran conflict latest newsisrael iran war newsIsrael threatens Iran leadershipIsrael warning Iran successorKhamenei successor crisisMiddle East war escalationMojtaba Khamenei successor rumoursus iran israel war

