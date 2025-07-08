LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
brics benjamin netanyahu Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID brics benjamin netanyahu Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID brics benjamin netanyahu Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID brics benjamin netanyahu Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID
Live TV
TRENDING |
brics benjamin netanyahu Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID brics benjamin netanyahu Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID brics benjamin netanyahu Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID brics benjamin netanyahu Bharat Bandh donald trump Ben Shelton 16 and Pregnant news ben affleck COVID
Home > World > ‘World Doesn’t Want An Emperor’: Brazil’s President Lula Tells Donald Trump As BRICS Leaders Push for Dollar-Free Trade

‘World Doesn’t Want An Emperor’: Brazil’s President Lula Tells Donald Trump As BRICS Leaders Push for Dollar-Free Trade

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took a veiled swipe at Donald Trump on Monday, saying the world “doesn’t need an emperor” after the US president threatened new tariffs on BRICS nations. BRICS leaders collectively dismissed Trump’s claim that the bloc is “anti-American” while calling for a fairer global economic order. Trump, meanwhile, warned of “retaliatory tariffs” as his administration moves to finalize multiple trade deals ahead of a July 9 deadline.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 09:32:23 IST

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday had a swipe at US president Donald Trump saying that the world “doesn’t need an emperor” after Trump threatened new tariffs on BRICS member countries. Leaders of the BRICS nations in a statement dismissed Trump’s accusation that the bloc is “anti-American.”

Trump issued a threat on Sunday night, warning that government was preparing to finalize dozens of trade agreements with various countries ahead of his July 9 deadline for the imposition of what he called “retaliatory tariffs.”

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva: ‘World Has Changed. We Donn’t Wan’t An Emperor’

At the conclusion of the BRICS summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Lula struck a defiant tone when questioned by reporters about Trump’s warning.

“The world has changed. We don’t want an emperor,” Lula said.

Also Read: Russian President Vladimir Putin Pushes BRICS To Dump Dollars: Calls for National Currencies To Shake Up Global Trade

Speaking about the role of BRICS, Lula emphasized that the bloc aims to find an alternative model for global economic cooperation.

“This is a set of countries that wants to find another way of organising the world from the economic perspective,” Lula explained. “I think that’s why the BRICS are making people uncomfortable.”

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Floats Idea of Common Currency

In February, Trump had warned that BRICS nations could face “100% tariffs” if they tried to undermine the dominance of the US dollar in global trade. By that time, Brazil’s BRICS presidency had already scaled back efforts to promote the idea of a common currency for the bloc, an idea that had been suggested by some members the previous year.

On Monday, Lula reiterated his longstanding position that international trade should not depend exclusively on the US dollar.
“The world needs to find a way that our trade relations don’t have to pass through the dollar,” he told journalists.

However, Lula acknowledged the need for caution in this process.

“Obviously, we have to be responsible about doing that carefully. Our central banks have to discuss it with central banks from other countries,” he added.

What Other BRICS Leaders Said About Donald Trump Tariffs

Other BRICS member nations also reacted to Trump’s threats but used more cautious language.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the group does not seek to compete with any global power and expressed hope for a trade deal with Washington.

“We do not aim to compete with anyone,” Ramaphosa told reporters, adding that he remains optimistic about securing a trade agreement with the United States.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning criticized the use of tariffs as a political tool.
“Tariffs should not be used as a tool for coercion and pressuring,” Mao said. She emphasized that BRICS promotes “win-win cooperation” and “does not target any country.”

Also Read: Donald Trump ‘Closely Monitoring’ BRICS Summit, Warns Of 10% Tariff, Says White House

Tags: bricsdonald trumphome_hero_pos_5Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

More News

RBI Announces Auction Of New And Re-Issued Government Bonds Worth Rs 25,000 Cr
Diana Gomes to the Rescue: Portugal’s Last-Gasp Strike Keeps Euro 2025 Dream Alive
Donald Trump Issues Warning To NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani: ‘He Better Behave Or He’s Going To Have Big Problems’
Gold Prices Today: Yellow Metal Takes A Dips As Tariff Tensions Ease, Silver Stays Steady Amid Industrial Demand- Check Rates In Your City
School Bus Crossing A Railway Track Collides With A Passenger Train In Tamil Nadu, 2 Students Killed
Adani Power Finalise The Acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power
Trouble Brews For Zohran Mamdani After Stunning Revelation
‘World Doesn’t Want An Emperor’: Brazil’s President Lula Tells Donald Trump As BRICS Leaders Push for Dollar-Free Trade
Mulder’s Marathon 367 Puts South Africa in Command, Zimbabwe Reeling in 2nd Test
Stock Market Today: Share Market Reacts To Trumps Tantrum, Sensex and Nifty Open On A Flat Note

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?