World Economic Forum 2025 : List Of Key Attendees At 2025 WEF

As world leaders, policymakers, and industry giants convene in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting from today, the spotlight will be on pressing global issues like the Ukraine-Russia war, Trump 2.0, and the rise of artificial intelligence.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 in Davos is set to feature a host of global leaders, decision-makers, and innovators who will shape discussions on pressing global issues. Among the key political figures attending will be US President-elect Donald Trump, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. These leaders are expected to address the gathering of over 60 political figures, all contributing their perspectives on a range of international challenges, from geopolitics to global security.

Key Political Leaders at WEF 2025

In addition to the aforementioned leaders, heads of prominent international organizations will play a vital role in the discussions at WEF 2025. Notable attendees include:

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala , Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO)

, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Kristalina Georgieva , Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mark Rutte , Secretary General of NATO

, Secretary General of NATO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO)

, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

These influential figures are expected to share insights into global trade, economic recovery, health, and development, as well as the urgent need for international cooperation in the face of growing global challenges.

Indian Representation at WEF 2025

India’s presence at the World Economic Forum will be strong, with key leaders representing both the government and private sector. Five union ministers will participate, including:

Ashwini Vaishnaw , Union Minister for Railways, Electronics & IT

, Union Minister for Railways, Electronics & IT CR Patil , Union Minister of Jal Shakti

, Union Minister of Jal Shakti K. Ram Mohan Naidu , Union Minister of Civil Aviation

, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Chirag Paswan , Union Minister of Food Processing Industries

, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

In addition to these ministers, three Indian Chief Ministers—Devendra Fadnavis, N Chandrababu Naidu, and Revant Reddy—will be at the event, showcasing India’s growing political and economic influence. They will be joined by other state-level leaders and a strong contingent of over 100 CEOs from India’s corporate sector.

ALSO READ : Is Donald Trump Planning To Declare National Emergency At US-Mexico Border On Day 1 Of Office?