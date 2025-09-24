World leaders gather for second day of UNGA 80th session in New York

New York [US], September 2 (ANI): World leaders gathered at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Wednesday as the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) moved into its second day.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finland’s President Alexander Stubb were among those who arrived at the UN for the high-level debate.

Wednesday’s lineup of speakers includes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Argentine President Javier Milei, and Syria’s interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The war in Gaza dominated discussions on the opening day, with several leaders urging an immediate halt to Israeli strikes and demanding the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

On Tuesday, United States President Donald Trump delivered a wide-ranging address in which he denounced immigration, climate change, and the UN itself. However, he later expressed support for Ukraine reclaiming control of its territory from Russia.

Speaking at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly yesterday, Trump expanded on his remarks, warning that he was prepared to impose heavy tariffs on Russia if it refused to end the war in Ukraine. He added that Russia’s war in Ukraine is “not making Russia look good.”

“In the event that Russia is not ready to make a deal to end the war, then the United States is fully prepared to impose a very strong round of powerful tariffs,” Trump said.

He explained that he had initially believed it would be easier to end the war, pointing out that his relationship with Putin “had always been a good one.” Trump went on to criticise Moscow’s campaign in Ukraine, again stressing that Russia’s war is “not making Russia look good.”

Trump’s stance on Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Ukraine war has undergone a significant shift. Initially, Trump praised Putin as a “tough leader” and “brilliant guy,” even vowing to end the Ukraine conflict within 24 hours of taking office. However, as the war persists, Trump’s tone has changed, reflecting growing frustration with Putin’s actions.

He has since publicly criticised Putin, calling him “crazy” and expressing disappointment with his handling of the Ukraine war. Trump issued ultimatums to Putin, demanding an end to the war within specific timeframes (50 days, previously 24 hours and 100 days), threatening sanctions and increased military aid to Ukraine.

Trump’s administration has also resumed arms transfers to Ukraine, explored aggressive economic sanctions, and pressured European allies to stop buying Russian oil. (ANI)

