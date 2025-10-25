World team punches ticket to International Crown semifinals

Canada's Brooke Henderson and Wei-Ling Hsu of Taiwan recorded a 4 and 3 win over Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom and Ingrid Lindblad on Saturday to qualify the World team for the International Crown semifinals in Goyang-si, South Korea. The World team notched its fourth point (three wins, two ties) in Pool B at the biennial event at the New Korea Country Club. "I've been waiting a long time for the World team to come true, and I am just so grateful to be a part of this team," Henderson said. "It's been an incredible opportunity so far. I love my partner here. (Wei-Ling) bailed me out a lot here today, and she played amazing all week. It's been so much fun, and I'm really excited for (Sunday)." Henderson did her part as well, recording a birdie on the par-3 13th hole to go 3 up with five holes to play. The victory by Henderson and Hsu made the later match inconsequential. The Swedish contingent of Maja Stark and Linn Grant posted a 3 and 1 victory over the World team's Charley Hull and Lydia Ko. Sweden finished the tournament with 2.5 points in Pool B. Japan also qualified for the semifinals from Pool B, while Australia did the same from Pool A. Japan will square off against the Pool A winner United States in the semifinals on Sunday, while the World team will challenge Australia. The Americans already had clinched their spot in the semifinals following undefeated sessions on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, Yealimi Noh and Angel Yin of the U.S. tied with Australians Minjee Lee and Steph Kyriacou. Kyriacou drained a birdie putt on the 18th hole to give the Aussies the half- point they needed to advance to the next round. "It was pretty nerve-wracking. I think Michael, my caddie, said we had like 10-under, better ball, and we halved the match. It was some really good golf out there," Kyriacou said. "To hole that putt I knew it was important. Very good feeling." Also on Saturday, Americans Lauren Coughlin and Lilia Vu recorded a 5 and 4 win over Australians Hannah Green and Grace Kim. That result matched the largest margin of victory in any match this week, joining the wins from teammates Noh and Yin in each of the first two fourball sessions. "We ham-and-egged it really well again today. Traded birdies pretty much all day," Coughlin said. "Hannah and Grace played really well, but we were able to just put the pedal down all day." Japan's Ayaka Furue and Rio Takeda tied with Korea's Jin Young Ko and Haeran Ryu. Each team won two holes through the first six played before Japan captured the seventh and eighth holes to move to 2 up on the match. Korea, however, responded with back-to-back birdies from Ryu on Nos. 12 and 13. Also on Saturday, Japan's Miyu Yamashita and Mao Saigo overcame an early deficit to notch a 1 up win over Korea's Hyo Joo Kim and Hye-Jin Choi. Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul and Pajaree Anannarukarn defeated Yan Liu and Weiwei Zhang 3 and 1, while the Chinese contingent of Ruixin Liu and Ruoning Yin answered with a 2 and 1 win over Chanettee Wannasaen and Jasmine Suwannapura. Neither team advanced in the tournament, however. –Field Level Media

