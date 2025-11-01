LIVE TV
World Vegan Day 2025: How the World Is Going Green, One Meal at a Time

World Vegan Day 2025 celebrates sustainable living and plant-based diets, promoting eco-friendly food choices for a healthier planet.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 1, 2025 12:52:52 IST

What is World Vegan Day? 

World Vegan Day is celebrated every year on November 1, to raise awareness about a vegan lifestyle. It is a day to demonstrate to the world how a plant-based diet, which does not include animal products, can make a difference to you, the animals, and the planet. It also reminds people everywhere to consider veganism less as a diet and more as a lifestyle choice that is beneficial for the animals and the planet.

The Origin of World Vegan Day 

World Vegan Day began in 1994 by Louise Wallis, who was then chair of the Vegan Society in England, to mark the 50th year anniversary of the Vegan Society. Louise specifically chose November 1, to be between Halloween (October 31) and the Mexican Day of the Dead (November 2). Since its inception, World Vegan Day has grown from a small UK organized event to a global event, now being celebrated in more than 180 countries. 

The Vegan Movement is Growing

The stats speak for themselves, with over 79 million people now on a vegan diet; over 25.8 million have tried veganism just in Veganuary this year. The vegan food sector is on fire, with projected increases in global sales of vegan food expected to go from 27.71 billion in 2024 to 31.09 billion in 2025, with estimates as high as 47.3 billion by 2029. Vegan food is clearly not a fad; it is now becoming part of the food supply that families across the world are choosing for their nutritional needs.

Reasons People Are Going Vegan

  • Health: Research shows that diets free from animal products decrease likelihood of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity and some cancers. They are also high in nutrients to support better digestion and immune systems.
  • Environment: Animal agriculture is responsible for 14.5% of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. By veganizing one’s diet, individuals are reducing air pollution, using less water and ceasing the destruction of forests.
  • Animal Rights: Veganism rejects the use of animals for food, clothing, or testing, thus supporting a more cruelty-free world.

Theme for 2025: Find a Message for all People on Earth

The theme for 2025 is “Veganism and Its Positives for the Planet, Animals, and Human Health.” Every time you eat something plant-based, you are taking a positive step to relieve climate change, animal welfare, and an opportunity for a healthier future for all creatures.

Ways Humans Are Celebrating Veganism

In all parts of the planet, there are vegan food festivals, cooking classes, dinners, and educational fairs occurring. Some restaurants are making singular plant-based menus, while grocery stores, a lot of them, are developing a new vegan foods section. Some festivals have traditional foods altered to plant-based, while some want to go more modern with alternative dishes made plant-based. Even with these types of celebrations, it shows that vegan food can be delicious and varied.

The Key Point: World Vegan Day 2025 means to show a world faith in compassion, sustainability, and health. If you are thinking about your first vegan meal, or if you always live a plant-based life, we should remember that our choices are meaningful—for animals, for the planet, and for our own health.

 Information is based on publicly available sources and awareness campaigns. Readers are encouraged to verify details from official World Vegan Day organizations.

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 12:52 PM IST
