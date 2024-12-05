The name, however, raised legal concerns in California, where state laws require names to include only the 26 letters of the English alphabet. The couple subsequently revised the name to X Æ A-Xii with Grimes noting: “Roman numerals. Looks better tbh.”

Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), attended a meeting on Capitol Hill alongside his 4-year-old son, X Æ A-12, to discuss the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The advisory commission, spearheaded by Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, was created under the direction of President-elect Donald Trump. Attendees included House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah), Representative James Comer (R-Ky.), and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), as seen in images shared on social media.

The commission is gaining traction with lawmakers from both parties. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) recently advocated for the group to scrutinize the Department of Defense, which failed its audit for the seventh year in a row. Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) also voiced his approval on Thursday, citing his ongoing efforts to oversee government spending reforms.

DOGE’s focus on increasing efficiency and addressing wasteful practices has drawn attention across the political spectrum as it begins its work.

What Is The Meaning Of Elon Musk Son’s Unusual Name?

In May 2020, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and musician Grimes announced the arrival of their son. Musk revealed the news on Twitter, sharing updates during Grimes’ labor. “A few hours away!” he tweeted, later confirming: “Mom & baby all good.”

When asked about the baby’s name, Musk revealed it as “X Æ A-12 Musk.” Initially, it was unclear whether he was joking or being cryptic, but the name was confirmed to be genuine.

The name, however, raised legal concerns in California, where state laws require names to include only the 26 letters of the English alphabet. The couple subsequently revised the name to “X Æ A-Xii,” with Grimes noting: “Roman numerals. Looks better tbh.”

Grimes explained the significance of their son’s unconventional name:

X: Represents “the unknown variable.”

Æ: The Elven spelling of “AI,” symbolizing artificial intelligence and love in languages like Japanese.

A-12: Refers to the precursor of the SR-17 aircraft, described by Grimes as their favorite for its speed and non-violent purpose.

A: Also stands for “Archangel,” a Burial song Grimes has called her favorite.

X Æ A-Xii is Musk and Grimes’ first child together. Musk, aged 48 at the time, has five other children from a previous marriage—twins Griffin and Xavier, and triplets Damian, Saxon, and Kai. Grimes confirmed her pregnancy in January 2020, sharing her experience of balancing work and pregnancy on Instagram.

How To Pronounce Elon Musk Son’s Name X Æ A-Xii?

The couple has differing takes on how to pronounce their son’s name:

Grimes’ Version: “It’s just X, like the letter X. Then AI, pronounced as the letters A and I.

Musk’s Interpretation: On the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Musk explained, “It’s just X, the letter X. The Æ is pronounced ‘Ash,’ and A-12 is my contribution. The name has continued to intrigue fans and the public alike for its unusual blend of meanings and interpretations.