LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval Lok Sabha mea latest US news ali khamenei crime-case bjp Ajit Doval
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘X’ Aka Twitter Outage: Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Down For Tens Of Thousands Of Users In India, Other Countries

‘X’ Aka Twitter Outage: Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Down For Tens Of Thousands Of Users In India, Other Countries

X (Twitter) faced a major outage, leaving tens of thousands of users in India and several other countries unable to access the platform.

X Outage (Photo: X)
X Outage (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 5, 2026 16:44:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘X’ Aka Twitter Outage: Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Down For Tens Of Thousands Of Users In India, Other Countries

X Outage: Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Down For Tens Of Thousands Of Users In India, Other Countries

‘X’ Aka Twitter Outage: Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Down For Tens Of Thousands Of Users In India, Other Countries

(This is a breaking story..)

You Might Be Interested In
First published on: Feb 5, 2026 4:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: elon muskElon musk XxX downX outage

RELATED News

At $852 Billion Net Worth, Elon Musk Says ‘Money Can’t Buy Happiness’; Social Media Divided As A Netizen Says, ‘Send $1 Million So I Can Understand You’

World Set To Witness A New Arms Race? UN Alarmed As US-Russia Nuclear Deal Expires- Here’s What It Means

Iran-US War Coming? Tehran Switches To Offensive War Doctrine, Arms Up Ballistic Missiles, Warns Of Rapid, Decisive Strikes, ‘We Think Only Of Victory’

China Unveils Luanniao Carrier, World’s Biggest War Machine: All About The 1,20,000 Tonnes, 242 Metres Long, Star Wars Style Warship Carrying Hypersonic Missiles, Killer Drones

NSA Ajit Doval’s Bold Warning To Donald Trump Months Before US Blinked, Trade Deal Followed, ‘India Won’t Be Bullied’

LATEST NEWS

Is Govinda Under Threat? Actor’s Manager Reveals He Was Once Attacked At 4 am At His Home, Escaped Narrowly: ‘He Had A Gun With Him’

Meghalaya ‘Illegal’ Coal Mine Explosion: Several Labourers Feared Dead in East Jaintia Hills; Rescue Underway

Bharat Law House Pvt. Ltd. Launches Three Power-Packed Books, Authored by Adv. Suresh Sharma and Adv. Varun Sharma

The 50 Turns Ugly: Maxtern Threatens To Slap Elvish Yadav, Labels Him ‘India Ka Sabse Bada Gawar’ | Watch

Presstonic Engineering announces INR 26.98-crore rights issue to fund working capital, reduce borrowings

BSNL Senior Executive Trainee Recruitment 2026 Begins, Dates, Eligibility, How To Apply

‘X’ Aka Twitter Outage: Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Down For Tens Of Thousands Of Users In India, Other Countries

RCB vs DC LIVE Streaming WPL 2026 Final: When, Where And How To Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Match, TV Telecast And Online Mobile App

Mainpuri Horror: Obsessed Class 12 Student Drags Lady Teacher On Street, Bites Her Lip In Brutal One-Sided Love Attack | CCTV Footage Surfaces

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Among India’s Leading Homoeopathic Physicians; Nominated to NEIAH Scientific Advisory Committee

‘X’ Aka Twitter Outage: Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Down For Tens Of Thousands Of Users In India, Other Countries

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘X’ Aka Twitter Outage: Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Down For Tens Of Thousands Of Users In India, Other Countries

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘X’ Aka Twitter Outage: Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Down For Tens Of Thousands Of Users In India, Other Countries
‘X’ Aka Twitter Outage: Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Down For Tens Of Thousands Of Users In India, Other Countries
‘X’ Aka Twitter Outage: Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Down For Tens Of Thousands Of Users In India, Other Countries
‘X’ Aka Twitter Outage: Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Down For Tens Of Thousands Of Users In India, Other Countries

QUICK LINKS