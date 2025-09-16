Xi Jinping’s China Now Dominates World In This Key Field, Has Secured Its Supply By…
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > World > Xi Jinping’s China Now Dominates World In This Key Field, Has Secured Its Supply By…

Xi Jinping’s China Now Dominates World In This Key Field, Has Secured Its Supply By…

The Chinese battery industry is also the world’s largest. In 2024, China produced 1,170 GWh of lithium-ion batteries, accounting for three-quarters of global output.

Xi Jinping (Youtube/narendremodi)
Xi Jinping (Youtube/narendremodi)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 16, 2025 12:24:13 IST

In recent times, batteries have become as important as once oil is. From mining to refining, battery production to electric vehicles (EVs), Beijing has built a supply chain that no other country can match. With decades of planning, China now dominates the global lithium market.

China is set to become the world’s largest lithium miner by 2026, overtaking Australia. While Australia has larger reserves, China has secured its supply by investing heavily in Latin America’s Lithium Triangle and Africa’s mineral-rich regions. Domestic mining alone is not enough. The biggest profits come from refining, and China leads here as well. Around 70% of the world’s battery-grade lithium is refined in China.

The Chinese battery industry is also the world’s largest. In 2024, China produced 1,170 GWh of lithium-ion batteries, accounting for three-quarters of global output. A strong domestic EV market, producing 11 million cars annually, helps factories achieve scale, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. Government subsidies, low-interest loans, and large industrial parks make the sector even stronger. China is not just competing globally, it is setting the rules for the battery and EV industry.

China’s success comes from several factors, which includes full control over the supply chain from mines to EVs, long-term government policy support, massive domestic scale, and investment in new technologies like LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) batteries, which are cheap, safe, and less dependent on cobalt and nickel.

According to reports, China is expanding mining operations in Argentina and Chile, increasing its share in Africa, and investing in battery recycling. Companies like CATL and BYD are promoting Chinese battery technology globally while keeping advanced innovations within controlled markets.

ALSO READ: US-China Talks: Framework Deal on TikTok Ownership Reached – Key Points

Tags: chinalithiumxi jinping

RELATED News

Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
Taiwan detects 24 Chinese aircrafts, 11 vessels near its territory
Why Donald Trump Filed $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against New York Times
"Prepare to be deported": Rubio Says visa revocations underway for foreigners celebrating Kirk's death
United Nations affirms importance of Quartet's statement on restoring peace, security in Sudan

LATEST NEWS

GIBS Business School Bangalore Opens Applications for 2026 Batch: Flagship PGDM, BBA, and Newly Launched MBA Program
Asia Cup 2025: ICC Refuses To Bow To Pakistan’s Plea Over Andy Pycroft Removal
Coachella 2026 Lineup Announced With Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter: Check Dates, Schedule And Full List Of Performers
Bill vs Invoice vs Receipt: Understanding the Essential Key Differences
Glenn Maxwell to feature in Dean Jones Trophy despite ODI retirement
Should You Worry? CBSE Issues Direction On Eligibility Norms To Appear For Board Exams, Details Here
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj Welcomes Baby Boy After 7 Years Of Marriage
Trade For Impact Conference Highlighted South Asia’s Women Entrepreneurs as Vital Contributors to Global Supply Chains
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: How to Apply Online, Selection Process, Syllabus, Exam Pattern & More
U'khand: 200 students rescued from waterlogged institute in Dehradun after heavy rain
Xi Jinping’s China Now Dominates World In This Key Field, Has Secured Its Supply By…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Xi Jinping’s China Now Dominates World In This Key Field, Has Secured Its Supply By…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Xi Jinping’s China Now Dominates World In This Key Field, Has Secured Its Supply By…
Xi Jinping’s China Now Dominates World In This Key Field, Has Secured Its Supply By…
Xi Jinping’s China Now Dominates World In This Key Field, Has Secured Its Supply By…
Xi Jinping’s China Now Dominates World In This Key Field, Has Secured Its Supply By…

QUICK LINKS