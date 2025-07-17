Who Is Yuliia Svyrydenko? Zelenskyy Appoints New Ukraine PM to Revive War Efforts

Yuliia Svyrydenko was on Thursday appointed as the new prime minister of Ukraine, according to a report published by The Associated Press. Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks to infuse fresh energy into the country torn by its war with Russia, which has now entered its fourth year.

Svyrydenko, who previously served as Ukraine’s economy minister, is stepping in to replace Denys Shmyhal, who is set to assume the role of the country’s new defense minister.

A Familiar Face in Ukraine’s War Cabinet

While the shuffle appears to be a big change, experts view it as Zelenskyy sticking with his trusted inner circle. Svyrydenko, report suggest, has earned a reputation for being both capable and loyal to the president’s office.

She played a key role in negotiating a major US–Ukraine mineral agreement recently and has frequently been a notable presence in high-level talks with the West, pushing for support in defense, recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.

It is a great honor for me to lead the Government of Ukraine today. Our Government sets its course toward a Ukraine that stands firm on its own foundations — military, economic, and social. My key goal is real, positive results that every Ukrainian will feel in daily life. War… pic.twitter.com/oytWMCp1S3 — Yulia Svyrydenko (@Svyrydenko_Y) July 17, 2025

“They will enhance Ukraine’s stance,” Zelenskyy reportedly said of upcoming US agreements in his speech to parliament. “Hence, changes are needed in diplomatic efforts with Washington.”

Eye on Domestic Weapons and Economic Revival

The Ukrainian president has stressed that his administration’s focus for the next six months would include ramping up local weapons production and unlocking Ukraine’s economic potential.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy posted a photo with Svyrydenko and Digital Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, saying the aim was to “increase domestic weapons production and ensure delivery of social support programs,” as reported by The Associated Press.

Behind the Scenes, Still in Control

Though Shmyhal is no longer prime minister, he remains in power, now leading the defense ministry. Reports suggest that his predecessor, Rustem Umerov, struggled with internal dysfunction despite international visibility.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy also nominated Olga Stefanishyna as Ukraine’s next ambassador to the US.

