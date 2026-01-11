LIVE TV
Home > World > Zelensky Urges Strong Action Against Russia, Calls for Maximum Retaliation Amid Escalating Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for strong retaliatory strikes and maximum pressure on Russia, stating that the country deserves full accountability as the conflict in Ukraine continues to escalate.

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 11, 2026 00:48:38 IST

In the midst of the extensive conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released a very clear and loud statement that Russia deserves “all the retaliatory actions and the pressure” because of its unyielding aggressiveness. His remarks came after the enormous Russian attack on January 9, 2026, during which the Oreshnik, a nuclear-capable missile, was used for the second time and thus left behind death and destruction of both civilians and infrastructure.

Details of the Attack

Russia used 242 drones, 13 ballistic missiles, 22 cruise missiles, and the Oreshnik to hit the cities of Kyiv and Lviv, resulting in four deaths, one of which was a paramedic who was killed in a double-tap strike. During the cold season, 417,000 homes were deprived of electricity due to the attack; among the damaged places were 20 buildings and the Qatari Embassy in Kyiv. Zelensky characterized the onslaught as a calculated act of suffering and called for global sanctions to force Moscow into talks.

Zelensky’s Stance

“A clear reaction from the world is needed,” Zelensky stated on X, insisting Russia must face consequences for prioritizing destruction over talks. He highlighted the Oreshnik’s deployment near Poland as an escalation, rejecting Moscow’s claim of retaliation for a supposed Ukrainian drone hit on Putin’s residence. The strike marked the missile’s second use since November 2024, raising nuclear fears.​

 

Global Situation

The conflict in Ukraine continues to be a major problem in the diplomatic engagement between countries such as Russia and Europe. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky warned about the continuous strikes and asked people to take shelter and receive aid. The American President Trump’s re-election scenario has made the war a test of alliances and paved the way for Europe to confront Russia’s winter infrastructure attack. 

 

Way Ahead

Zelensky’s words amplify tension and come with a foot-to-mouth interpretation of the situation: he is poised for retaliation, but the other side must be ready as well, and he justifies the revolt as self-defense.

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 12:48 AM IST
Tags: international responsekyivmilitary pressureretaliatory strikesrussiaRussian invasionUkraine crisisukraine-conflictwar escalationZelensky

QUICK LINKS