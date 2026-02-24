Zelenskyy On 4 Years of War: Ukraine President Says Putin Has Already Started World War III, Says Kyiv Stands Firm On Frontline

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
Home > World > Zelenskyy On 4 Years of War: Ukraine President Says Putin Has Already Started World War III, Says Kyiv Stands Firm On Frontline

Zelenskyy On 4 Years of War: Ukraine President Says Putin Has Already Started World War III, Says Kyiv Stands Firm On Frontline

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marks four years since Russia’s invasion, highlighting Ukraine’s resilience and independence. He warns that World War III has begun, stresses urgent need for stronger air defence, and urges international support to protect civilians and secure peace.

Zelenskyy Marks Four Years of Ukraine War, Calls for Stronger Air Defence
Zelenskyy Marks Four Years of Ukraine War, Calls for Stronger Air Defence

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: February 24, 2026 14:54:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Zelenskyy On 4 Years of War: Ukraine President Says Putin Has Already Started World War III, Says Kyiv Stands Firm On Frontline

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday marked four years since Vladimir Putin launched Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, asserting that Kyiv has withstood Moscow’s original plans and defended its sovereignty.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, “Today marks exactly four years since Putin started his three-day push to take Kyiv. And that says a great deal about our resistance, about how Ukraine has fought all this time.”

He added, “Behind those words stand millions of our people, immense courage, incredibly hard work, endurance, and the long path Ukraine has been pursuing since February 24.”

You Might Be Interested In

Reflecting on the war’s course since February 24, 2022, Zelenskyy maintained that Ukraine remains intact despite relentless attacks. “Looking back at the beginning of the invasion and reflecting on today, we have every right to say: we have defended our independence, we have not lost our statehood; Putin has not achieved his goals. He has not broken Ukrainians; he has not won this war,” he said.

Reaffirming his country’s objective, he declared, “We have preserved Ukraine, and we will do everything to secure peace and justice. Glory to Ukraine!”

Zelenskyy Says ‘World War III’ Has Already Begun

A day earlier, Zelenskyy warned that the conflict has broader global implications. Summarising his interview with the BBC on X, he said, “There are different views on World War III. I believe Putin has already started it. The question is: how much territory can he seize, and how to stop him? Not to prevent Russia from winning, but because Russia wants to impose its own world and change people’s lives, which they like and choose for themselves. That is why I believe, and have long believed, that Putin has already started this war. And we are preventing him from turning this into a broader, full-scale World War III. Today, we are the outpost stopping Putin.”

Urgent Call to Strengthen Air Defence

Zelenskyy stressed that bolstering Ukraine’s air shield is critical. “Air defence is the most challenging issue today. Unfortunately, partners have not yet granted licenses that would allow us to produce, for example, Patriot systems ourselves, or at least manufacture missiles for the systems we already have. So far, we have not achieved success in this,” he stated, referring to the US-made MIM-104 Patriot system.

“How can we make Ukraine stronger in this war? It’s obvious: close the sky. If civilians are protected, our rear is secured, people are working, children are in school, the economy is functioning, there is money, there are taxes that go to the front. In this way, we strengthen the army. Unfortunately, this is not yet the case. We need licenses at least for the missiles,” his post read.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: US Snowstorm: Over 5,600 Flights Cancelled, Schools Shut As Blizzard Batters New York City Hit – Power Cuts Leave 4.5 Lakh In Dark, National Weather Service Issues Fresh Warning

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 2:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Russia invasionUkraine warvolodymyr zelenskyyWorld War III

RELATED News

4,600 Sailors, 650 Toilets, 45-Minute Bathroom Lines: How US Navy’s $13 Billion Supercarrier Is Battling Persistent Sewage System Failures At Sea Costing $400,00 Per Flush

After 16 Years, Indian Restaurant Rangrez In London To Shut Down, Owner Says ‘Ongoing Online Harassment’ And ‘Repeated Attacks’ By Pakistanis Forced Closure

Who Is Kim Yo Jong? North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un’s Sister Elevated At Party Congress

Who Is María Julissa? Social Media Claims Well-Known Influencer, ‘OnlyFans Star’ Helped Track, Kill CJNG Kingpin El Mencho

57-Year-Old Sikh Man Avtar Singh, Kidnapped From California Gurdwara Found Dead Near US Lake; Leaves Behind Wife And 6-Month-Old Triplets

LATEST NEWS

AUS-W vs IND-W 1st ODI: Beth Mooney’s 76 Guides Australia Women To 6-Wicket Win Over India In Brisbane

Rashmika Mandanna vs Vijay Deverakonda: Net Worth, Salary, Luxury Cars, Mansions, Private Jet — Who Is More Richer?

CSIR NET Roll Number List Out, Check Eligibility And Key Details Here

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Shubham Pundir’s Batting Masterclass Takes Jammu And Kashmir to 284/2 vs Karnataka on Day 1

Viral Baby Monkey Punch Has Found A Friend And Protector – ‘Go-Chan’, Who Also Once Faced Abandonment In A Circus – Watch

Splitsvilla Fame Mayank Pawar Death Reason: Former Mr. India And Celebrity Fitness Trainer Passes Away At 37

IND vs PAK On June 14 — Check India’s Schedule For Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Galgotias University’s Viral Professor Neha Singh Gets Rap Song Tribute After China Robodog Row At AI Summit – WATCH

IDT Students Showcase Unique Creativity in Surat: Futuristic Tree Based on “Future is Now” Theme Becomes Major Attraction Lippan Art Workshop Held on 22 February; Bandhej Workshop Scheduled for 28 February

Drive Against Cervical Cancer: Centre To Roll Out Free HPV Vaccination For Girls Aged 14 And Above Across India soon

Zelenskyy On 4 Years of War: Ukraine President Says Putin Has Already Started World War III, Says Kyiv Stands Firm On Frontline

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Zelenskyy On 4 Years of War: Ukraine President Says Putin Has Already Started World War III, Says Kyiv Stands Firm On Frontline

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Zelenskyy On 4 Years of War: Ukraine President Says Putin Has Already Started World War III, Says Kyiv Stands Firm On Frontline
Zelenskyy On 4 Years of War: Ukraine President Says Putin Has Already Started World War III, Says Kyiv Stands Firm On Frontline
Zelenskyy On 4 Years of War: Ukraine President Says Putin Has Already Started World War III, Says Kyiv Stands Firm On Frontline
Zelenskyy On 4 Years of War: Ukraine President Says Putin Has Already Started World War III, Says Kyiv Stands Firm On Frontline

QUICK LINKS