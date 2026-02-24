Zelenskyy On 4 Years of War: Ukraine President Says Putin Has Already Started World War III, Says Kyiv Stands Firm On Frontline

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday marked four years since Vladimir Putin launched Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, asserting that Kyiv has withstood Moscow’s original plans and defended its sovereignty.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, “Today marks exactly four years since Putin started his three-day push to take Kyiv. And that says a great deal about our resistance, about how Ukraine has fought all this time.”

He added, “Behind those words stand millions of our people, immense courage, incredibly hard work, endurance, and the long path Ukraine has been pursuing since February 24.”

Reflecting on the war’s course since February 24, 2022, Zelenskyy maintained that Ukraine remains intact despite relentless attacks. “Looking back at the beginning of the invasion and reflecting on today, we have every right to say: we have defended our independence, we have not lost our statehood; Putin has not achieved his goals. He has not broken Ukrainians; he has not won this war,” he said.

Reaffirming his country’s objective, he declared, “We have preserved Ukraine, and we will do everything to secure peace and justice. Glory to Ukraine!”

Zelenskyy Says ‘World War III’ Has Already Begun

A day earlier, Zelenskyy warned that the conflict has broader global implications. Summarising his interview with the BBC on X, he said, “There are different views on World War III. I believe Putin has already started it. The question is: how much territory can he seize, and how to stop him? Not to prevent Russia from winning, but because Russia wants to impose its own world and change people’s lives, which they like and choose for themselves. That is why I believe, and have long believed, that Putin has already started this war. And we are preventing him from turning this into a broader, full-scale World War III. Today, we are the outpost stopping Putin.”

Urgent Call to Strengthen Air Defence

Zelenskyy stressed that bolstering Ukraine’s air shield is critical. “Air defence is the most challenging issue today. Unfortunately, partners have not yet granted licenses that would allow us to produce, for example, Patriot systems ourselves, or at least manufacture missiles for the systems we already have. So far, we have not achieved success in this,” he stated, referring to the US-made MIM-104 Patriot system.

“How can we make Ukraine stronger in this war? It’s obvious: close the sky. If civilians are protected, our rear is secured, people are working, children are in school, the economy is functioning, there is money, there are taxes that go to the front. In this way, we strengthen the army. Unfortunately, this is not yet the case. We need licenses at least for the missiles,” his post read.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: US Snowstorm: Over 5,600 Flights Cancelled, Schools Shut As Blizzard Batters New York City Hit – Power Cuts Leave 4.5 Lakh In Dark, National Weather Service Issues Fresh Warning