Zohran Mamdani Criticized For Visiting Brooklyn Mosque Tied To Anti-Israel Remarks

Zohran Mamdani Criticized For Visiting Brooklyn Mosque Tied To Anti-Israel Remarks

NYC mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani sparks controversy after visiting a Brooklyn mosque whose imam called for Israel’s destruction last year. Adding fuel, critics slam his 2009 Columbia application for checking “Asian” and “Black” boxes, accusing him of gaming affirmative action.

Zohran Mamdani
Zohran Mamdani

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 00:58:46 IST

Zohran Mamdani, who’s running for mayor in New York City, landed smack in the middle of yet another political mess. This time? He showed up at a Brooklyn mosque—yes, the same one where the imam last year called for Israel to be wiped off the map. 

Zohran Mamdani posted a photo of himself at the Islamic Society of Bay Ridge, all smiles next to Sheikh Muhammad Al-Barr. “It was a privilege to join Jummah prayers at the Islamic Society of Bay Ridge today,” Mamdani wrote under the pic. No mention of the previous controversy. 

Zohran Mamdani Slammed For Visiting Brooklyn Mosque

Now, just for context, this photo-op happened about five months after Al-Barr’s firebrand sermon, where he’d prayed to God for, well, let’s just say, not-so-peaceful outcomes for Israel and its supporters. The guy literally said (in Arabic), “Oh Allah, annihilate those who occupied their lands…” You get the idea. Not exactly Sunday school material.

Zohran Mamdani Also Faces Flak Over His College Application

And as if Mamdani needed more heat, he’s also catching flak over his college application from way back in 2009. Apparently, the New York Times dug up that he checked both “Asian” and “Black or African-American” on his Columbia University application.

Critics pounced. His opponents accused him of gaming the system for a better shot at getting in, especially since Columbia was big on affirmative action back then. Even Mayor Eric Adams weighed in, saying being African-American isn’t just something you tick off on a form—it’s a “history, struggle and lived experience.” 

For the record, Mamdani was born in Uganda, to filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani. He says he’s “an American born in Africa.” As for the college app, he claims he checked all the boxes that fit, since there wasn’t one for Indian-Ugandans. 

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Expresses Concern Over Press Censorship In India After Reuters X Account Withheld In India


