Zohran Mamdani’s 1 AM ‘Gay Bar’ Stop Steals Spotlight Ahead Of New York City Mayoral Election

New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani, 34, added a unique twist to his campaign trail by going on a six-bar crawl across Brooklyn on Saturday night, turning nightlife into a stage for politics. The Indian-origin Democrat, known for his energetic outreach, made surprise appearances at several local clubs while rallying voters ahead of the November 4 mayoral election.

so it’s 1am and zohran just showed up at the gay bar pic.twitter.com/tc8hZRPdKG — matt (@mattxiv) November 2, 2025

‘Are We Ready To Make History?’

According to a post by Rogue DNC on Facebook, Mamdani visited Gabriela, Caribbean Social Club, Damballa, Mood Ring, Papi Juice, and ended his night at 100 Sutton.

At Damballa NYC, he was spotted dancing and singing with the crowd, drawing cheers from supporters. He even made an unannounced stop at a gay bar in Brooklyn, where he delivered an impromptu address to an enthusiastic audience.

“Are we ready to beat Andrew Cuomo? Are we ready to win a city we can afford? Are we ready to make history?” Mamdani asked. “Let’s go out and do it. Thank you, my friends.”

One viral post on X read, “So it’s 1am and Zohran just showed up at the gay bar.” Despite his late-night campaigning, Mamdani was back on the streets Sunday morning, greeting supporters at the New York City Marathon in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Known for running one of the most visible and grassroots-heavy campaigns, Mamdani has consistently emphasized accessibility and engagement with all sections of voters, including New York’s nightlife community.

Mamdani’s unconventional outreach comes just days before the NYC mayoral election, where he faces former Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, now running as an independent after losing to Mamdani in the primary.

