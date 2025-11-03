Is China Secretly Conducting Nuclear Tests? Beijing Calls Out Donald Trump’s Accusations: ‘Our Strategy Is Defensive’

China pushed back on Monday, November 3, after President Donald Trump accused it of secretly carrying out nuclear tests. The Chinese Foreign Ministry shot down Trump’s claims, insisting that China sticks to a responsible nuclear policy.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said China’s always followed a path of peaceful development and stands by its “no first use” policy on nuclear weapons. She made it clear: China’s nuclear strategy is strictly defensive, and the country is committed to suspending all nuclear testing.

China Rejects Trump’s Claims of Secret Nuclear Tests

Mao also pointed out that China honours its international agreements and actually helps support global peace and security. Her comments came as the US ramped up concerns over nuclear activity in other nations, especially after Trump called for the US to restart limited weapons testing.

Just last week, Trump announced plans to resume nuclear weapons tests for the first time in more than three decades.

He blamed Russia, China, Pakistan, and North Korea for allegedly holding tests of their own. Trump argued that the US “can’t be the only country that doesn’t test,” and ordered the Pentagon to get ready right away so the US could keep up.

What did Donald Trump say?

President Donald Trump told CBS’s 60 Minutes that Pakistan and China are testing nuclear weapons. He put Russia and North Korea on that list too.

Trump brought this up while defending his decision to have American forces test nukes after a 33-year break. For India, his comments hit close to home, since it’s got both Pakistan and China right next door.

Trump insisted that countries with nukes keep testing them they just stay quiet about it. According to him, China and Pakistan are already pulling off secret detonations.

“Russia’s testing and China’s testing, but they don’t talk about it. You know, we’re an open society. We talk about it. They don’t have reporters who’ll write about this stuff,” he said. Then he added, “North Korea’s definitely testing. Pakistan’s testing too.”

In the same interview, Trump claimed that back in May, India and Pakistan almost went to nuclear war, and he stopped it by using trade and tariffs. He said millions would’ve died if he hadn’t stepped in.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Testing Nukes Secretly- Should India Be Worried?