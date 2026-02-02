LIVE TV
Zohran Mamdani's Mother Named In Files – Was Mira Nair's Ex-Husband Mitch Epstein Related To Disgraced Sex Offender?

Zohran Mamdani’s Mother Named In Files – Was Mira Nair’s Ex-Husband Mitch Epstein Related To Disgraced Sex Offender?

Recent US Justice Department document releases linked to Jeffrey Epstein have triggered online claims about filmmaker Mira Nair and her family. A review of the files shows Nair is mentioned only once in a 2009 email about a film after-party, with no allegation of wrongdoing.

Mira Nair’s Ex-Husband Not Related to Epstein (images: X/ ZohranKMamdani, MiraPagliNair)
Mira Nair’s Ex-Husband Not Related to Epstein (images: X/ ZohranKMamdani, MiraPagliNair)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 2, 2026 23:08:39 IST

Zohran Mamdani’s Mother Named In Files – Was Mira Nair’s Ex-Husband Mitch Epstein Related To Disgraced Sex Offender?

Recent releases from the US Justice Department connected to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have sparked online waves of misinformation about Indian-born filmmaker Mira Nair and her family. However, a close look at the documents shows that there is no evidence linking her ex-husband or her son to Epstein’s crimes.

As per reports, the latest tranche of files, part of a massive public release under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, includes millions of pages of emails, photos, and videos. One of the documents,  an email dated October 21, 2009, mentions Mira Nair by name. The message was written by veteran Hollywood publicist Peggy Siegal and sent to Epstein. It describes attendees at an “after party” following the screening of Nair’s 2009 biographical film Amelia. That party reportedly took place at the Manhattan townhouse of Ghislaine Maxwell who is Epstein’s longtime associate.

No Evidence of Wrongdoing By Mira Nair

In the message, Siegal wrote that, “Just left Ghislaine’s townhouse…after party for film. Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there… Jean Pigozzi, director Mira Nair…etc.” This email is the only reference to Nair in the newly released files. It does not allege wrongdoing, nor show correspondence directly between Nair and Epstein.

Despite some social media posts and memes trying to link Nair’s family more deeply to Epstein, there is no evidence to support those claims. Verified reporting has made it clear. 

According to reports, Mira Nair’s first husband, photographer Mitch Epstein, is not related to Jeffrey Epstein, despite the shared last name. Public records and biographies show no familial, business, or criminal link between the two men.

Her ex-husband’s work as a photographer and academic is entirely separate from the financial and criminal world of Jeffrey Epstein.

Mira Nair’s Son Not in Records

Newly released files do not include Zohran Mamdani, Nair’s son and the widely covered newly elected Mayor of New York City. There is no reference to him in the Epstein records, and fact-checkers have debunked viral images suggesting otherwise as AI-generated fakes.

Reports say that Mira Nair and Mitchell Epstein met at Harvard in the 1970s, where she was a student in photography, and he was her teacher. They married in 1981 and later divorced after about a decade together.

Mira Nair’s Personal Life

Mira Nair later married political scientist Mahmood Mamdani in 1991, and their son Zohran Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, that same year.

 He entered public life in recent years, serving in the New York State Assembly before being sworn in as Mayor of New York City on January 1, 2026.

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 11:08 PM IST
