Aarambh Sharad Ratri Ahmedabad Kicks Off Navratri 2025 in Style

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 24: Ahmedabad decided to start Navratri 2025 with a bang, and not the quiet kind. Aarambh Sharad Ratri Ahmedabad, hosted by entrepreneurs Shruti Chaturvedi and Manu Khera, pulled in the city’s movers, shakers, and sparkle-makers. Business honchos, politicians, bureaucrats, celebrities, and content creators all turned up. If you weren’t there, yes, you missed the memo.

The event was basically Ahmedabad saying, “Navratri starts here, and we mean business.”

Tradition With a Starry Twist

The night kicked off with a Bhavya Aarti led by a priest from Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi, along with five female priests. That’s right, tradition, but inclusive. No pretentious fluff.

Then the crowd jumped into 2 Taali, 3 Taali, Raas, and Dandiya sequences. Hands clapping, feet moving, everyone feeling the rhythm. No artificial “vibe”, just real people, real energy.

The Who’s Who of Gujarat

The guest list read like a power directory:

Ajay Patel – Chairman of ADC Bank and GSC Bank, President of Gujarat Chambers of Commerce & Industry

Ravindra Bhati – MLA of Sheo, Rajasthan

Chiranjiv Patel – MD, PC Snehal Group

Pavan Bakeri – Bakeri Group

Shashank Kumar – Razorpay Co-founder

And then, of course, the Gujarati film industry showed up to remind everyone that Navratri isn’t just for boardrooms:

Malhar Thakar

Mitra Gadhvi

Esha Kansara

Siddharth Bhavsar

Aarohi and Tatsat

Kinjal Rajpriya

Aanchal Agrawal

Let’s be honest, seeing industrialists and film stars share the same floor while doing Dandiya is a sight that can’t be staged.

Sacred Vibes, No Pretension

Every attendee got Prasad from Ambaji Shaktipeeth. Not the candy-store kind, authentic, spiritual. It reminded everyone that amid all the glam and selfies, Navratri still starts with blessings.

Shruti Chaturvedi Speaks

Shruti Chaturvedi put it simply:

“Aarambh Sharad Ratri was envisioned as a celebration where tradition meets community. We are overwhelmed with the love and participation from everyone who joined us – from leaders and creators to friends and family. This gathering was not just an event, but a reminder of how deeply culture connects us all, and I am grateful to each one who made it special.”

They nailed it. Tradition, community, and spectacle all in one night.

Mark your calendars. The next Sharad Ratri Garba is on 6th October, themed 16 Kalas on the Moon. After this launch, expectations are sky-high. If the first night is anything to go by, it’s going to be explosive, seriously, Ahmedabad doesn’t do dull.

