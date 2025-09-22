LIVE TV
Home > Astrology > 9 Colours of Shardiya Navratri 2025: What They Mean and Why They Matter in Your Life

9 Colours of Shardiya Navratri 2025: What They Mean and Why They Matter in Your Life

Shardiya Navratri 2025 celebrates nine days of devotion, with each day marked by a unique colour symbolizing spiritual significance, positivity, and divine energy. These nine colours not only represent the nine forms of Goddess Durga but also influence emotions, mindset, and aura. Wearing the specific colour of the day is believed to attract blessings, prosperity, and peace, making the celebration more meaningful and spiritually enriching for devotees worldwide.

9 Colours of Shardiya Navratri 2025: What They Mean and Why They Matter in Your Life

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: September 22, 2025 11:44:52 IST

Shardiya Navratri, celebrated in autumn, is a vibrant Hindu festival where devotees honor the nine forms of Goddess Durga over nine special days. Each day is associated with a unique colour and a distinct aspect of the Goddess, reflecting specific energies and blessings. Wearing these colours not only marks respect but also invites their positive influence into life.

Day 1 – White: Purity and Peace

The festival begins with white, symbolizing purity and inner peace. This colour is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri, the form that represents new beginnings. Dressing in white helps cultivate calm thoughts and a peaceful atmosphere at home.

Day 2 – Red: Passion and Strength

Red brings vitality and strength. It represents Goddess Brahmacharini, known for her dedication. On this day, wearing red inspires motivation, courage, and love.

Day 3 – Royal Blue: Energy and Stability

Royal blue marks Day 3, connected with Goddess Chandraghanta. This colour radiates energy and stability, helping people stay strong during emotional challenges.

Day 4 – Yellow: Joy and Optimism

Yellow is the colour of happiness, associated with Goddess Kushmanda. Wearing yellow uplifts mood, encourages optimism, and spreads positivity.

Day 5 – Green: Growth and Harmony

Green stands for growth, fertility, and harmony. Goddess Skandamata is worshipped today, representing nurturing energy and harmony in relationships.

Day 6 – Grey: Balance and Wisdom

Grey, dedicated to Goddess Katyayani, symbolizes wisdom and emotional balance. Wearing grey encourages calmness and stability in life.

Day 7 – Orange: Enthusiasm and Courage

Orange brings enthusiasm and courage. It reflects Goddess Kalaratri’s strength and inspires us to overcome obstacles with warmth and bravery.

Day 8 – Peacock Green: Beauty and Compassion

Peacock green celebrates Goddess Mahagauri, who personifies beauty and grace. This unique blend of blue and green brings freshness and compassion.

Day 9 – Pink: Love and Kindness

The final day’s colour is pink, for Goddess Siddhidatri. Pink symbolizes love and kindness, encouraging harmony and affection in relationships.

Why These Colours Matter

Each Navratri colour is more than tradition—it’s believed to have psychological and spiritual effects. Choosing the colours each day invites health, joy, positivity, and strength into daily routines. Incorporate them in clothing, décor, or prayers, and experience the enriching energy they bring throughout the festival.

Celebrating Navratri through colours is an invitation to fill life with hope, happiness, and strength, every single day.

This content is for informational and cultural purposes only. Beliefs about Navratri colours and their significance are based on traditions. Individual experiences may vary, and personal discretion is advised.

Tags: 9 colours of NavratriDurga devotionNavratri blessingsNavratri coloursNavratri energyNavratri importancenavratri significanceNavratri traditionsshardiya navratri 2025spiritual meaning

QUICK LINKS