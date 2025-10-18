Dhanteras 2025: Avoid Buying THESE 7 Items On Dhantrayodashi To Prevent Misfortune

Dhanteras celebrates wealth and prosperity, and any new purchase is auspicious. But there are purchases to avoid that can bring negative energy or bad luck into your home. Here are the 7 things to avoid purchasing on Dhanteras 2025, with important guidance and explanation.

1. Sharp Objects

Knives, scissors, needles, blades, or anything else that is sharp is believed to “cut off” good fortune, wealth, and peace. Sharp items have a direct correlation to cutting relationships and cutting one’s ability to prosper. Therefore, purchasing sharp items on Dhanteras is always considered inauspicious.

2. Leather Products

All items made of leather (such as shoes, jackets, wallets, etc.) are considered impure in Hindu customs. Specifically, leather products have a strong attachment to Shani Dev (the planet Saturn). Purchasing a leather item on Dhanteras will bring hardships and obstacles into your life.

3. Glass/ Mirror Items

Glass and mirrors symbolize fragility, instability, and Rahu (the head of the serpent, which is associated with confusion and negativity). These types of products invite bad luck and cracks into your relationships on Dhanteras.

4. Black Color

Black items are traditionally associated with negative energies, mourning, and bad luck. So it is believed that if you buy black clothing, a black car, or black home décor on Dhanteras it will not attract affluence, but instead negative energies.

5. Oil & Ghee

Oil and ghee are necessary cooking staples, however, buying either for the festival of Dhanteras is believed to be inauspicious as they are liquids that represent wealth flowing away. Many believe that purchasing thm on Dhanteras might lead to financial leaks, so it is best to purchase these a day earlier.

6. Iron & Steel Products

Avoid iron and steel products (excluding cooking items and food) during Dhanteras celebrations. Iron and steel are thought to stir up the negative effects of Shani Dev and have an imbalance or struggle effect for the family.

7. Broken or Damaged Items

Purchasing and bringing broken and damaged or second-hand items home is a bad omen. Broken or damaged items symbolize lack of completeness and blockages.

Dhanteras is a holiday of abundance and new beginnings. Keeping these qualities intact and avoiding the following purchases on Dhanteras will maintain your energetic flow and create equilibrium in your life. Plan on purchasing gold, silver, new utensils, and auspicious items and enjoy your Dhanteras 2025.

This article is based on traditional beliefs and Vastu Shastra principles. Readers should interpret the information with personal discretion and align shopping choices with their own faith and financial comfort.