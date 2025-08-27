LIVE TV
Home > Astrology > What NOT To Eat During Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Complete Food Guide To Bring Bappa Home

Here are all the rules and regulations related to food one should never break after bringing Ganpati Bappa home during Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.g

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: August 27, 2025 11:51:02 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi means Bappa coming home! It is believed that his arrival brings love and prosperity in life. However, it also comes with strict traditions to maintain purity during the festival. One of the most important aspect is food, as what you eat can directly influence your prayers after bringing Ganpati home. Here are the key do’s and don’ts of food during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Foods NOT to Eat During Ganesh Chaturthi

1. Say No To Garlic and Onion

Garlic and onion are tamasic foods and believed to disrupt spiritual energy. Devotees should skip them during this festival season. Replace them with pure spices and hing. 

2. Stay Away from alcohol and intoxicants

Alcohol and cigarettes are not allowed. These habits are strictly prohibited as they go against the rituals. Focus on spiritual discipline for a few days.

3. Don’t eat leftovers

Baasi/stale food is never offered to Lord Ganesha. Fresh food should be made 3 times a day. Discard the leftover foods respectfully.

4. Avoid junk and packaged food

Packaged snacks, chips and fast food should be avoided. They are neither healthy nor suitable for offerings. Only eat home-cooked meals to keep the rituals sacred.

5. Avoid non vegetarian item

Meat, fish and eggs are strictly prohibited. These foods are considered impure during divine rituals. Only eat vegetarian food items.

Foods to Eat During Ganesh Chaturthi

1. Eat Sattvic Food

Include fresh milk, curd, ghee, fruits, jaggery and seasonal vegetables to your diet. Home cooked vegetarian meals are considered pure. These items help maintain devotion and calmness.

2. Offer Modaks And Sweets

Modaks are Lord Ganesha’s favorite sweet. You can also offer other items like laddoos, kheer and peda. Always buy fresh sweets before offering.

3. Cook Fresh Food Daily

Cook fresh meals daily to maintain purity and devotion. Leftovers should not be served as naivedya. Preparing food daily keeps positive energy in the house.

4. Use Natural Ingredients

Use desi ghee, fresh vegetables and cow milk. Prefer jaggery over refined sugar for offerings. Avoid artificial colors in sweets.

Disclaimer-

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.

