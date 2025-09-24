Navratri 2025 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Puja Colors, Significance, and Which Zodiac Signs Benefits The Most

Navratri Day 4, celebrated on September 25, 2025, is dedicated to, Maa Kushmanda, the fourth form of Goddess Durga. Known as the creator of the universe through her divine smile, she symbolizes energy, light, and vitality. Worshipping Maa Kushmanda on this day helps dispel darkness, negativity, and fears, bringing positivity and spiritual growth. Devotees perform sacred rituals, chant mantras, and offer prayers to seek her blessings for health, harmony, and strength, making this day deeply auspicious and transformative.

Which Goddess Is Worshipped and Date

On day 4 of Sharadiya Navratri 2025, devotees worship Maa Kushmananda, considered for the fourth incarnation of Goddess Durga. According to tradition, she embodies the cosmic energy and light that gave birth to the universe. In 2025, day 4 falls on September 25.

Significance of Maa Kumananda

The name Kushmanda derives from Ku (small), Ushma (warmth), and Anda (cosmic egg), as she is believed to have created the universe by her divine smile.

She is also called Ashtabhuja Devi, having eight arms holding different weapons and spiritual symbols like lotus, kamandalu, bow arrow, chakra, mala, and amrit kalash.

She rides the lioness and is associated with the Anahata Chakra, symbolizing balance with vitality and power of light that dispels darkness.

Her worship is believed to combat anxiety, negativity, depression, fears, and regrets from the past and bring strength, wellness, and positivity into life.

Rituals and Puja Vidhi

Early Wake and Purity: Rise during Brahma Muhurta, bathe and wear fresh, clean clothes(Preferably the day’s color).

Offering and Worship: Light a diya with desi ghee, incense, garlands, sandal paste, kumkum, etc.

Bhog/Prasad: Offers seasonal fruits often 5 kinds, sweets, meetha paan, supari, clothes, cardamom and special dishes.

Mantras and Scripture Recitation: Chant Durga Saptashati, Durga Chalisa, other stotras, and the main mantra to Maa Kushmanda: Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah. Also, there is a longer Stuti like Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita.

Aarti and Breaking Fast: Perform morning and evening aartis. If fasting, break fast with sattvic meal after aarti.

Which Zodiac Sign Benefit The Most?

This day is especially beneficial for people who are dealing with anxiety, mental stress, low vitality, or emotional imbalance, as Maa Kushmanda is believed to strengthen inner light and remove darkness.

Also helpful for those whose son is weak or afflicted in their birth chart since she is associated with the sun’s energy and cosmic light.

Further, anyone seeking vitality, creativity, mental strength, and optimism will find this day favorable.

Conclusion

Navratri Day 4, dedicated to Maa Kushmanda, represents light, energy, and new beginnings. Worshipping her with devotion removes negativity, fears, and obstacles while filling life with positivity, strength, and spiritual clarity. This day is especially beneficial for those facing inner turmoil or weak Sun placements in their birth charts. By performing the rituals, chanting mantras, and offering prayers sincerely, devotees can attract health, harmony, and prosperity, making Day 4 a powerful and auspicious part of the Navratri celebrations.