LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
Home > Astrology > Navratri 2025 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Puja Colors, Significance, and Which Zodiac Signs Benefits The Most

Navratri 2025 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Puja Colors, Significance, and Which Zodiac Signs Benefits The Most

Navratri Day 4 honors Maa Kushmanda, the radiant goddess whose energy is believed to create the universe and dispel darkness. Through early puja, offerings, chanting, and aarti, devotees Seek her blessings to overcome fear, negativity, and inner turmoil. The day is particularly beneficial for those with weak sun placements or seeking renewed vitality and optimism. Observing this day sincerely can bring strength, positivity, and spiritual light into one's life during the Navratri festival.

Navratri 2025 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Puja Colors, Significance, and Which Zodiac Signs Benefits The Most

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 24, 2025 20:03:30 IST

Navratri Day 4, celebrated on September 25, 2025, is dedicated to, Maa Kushmanda, the fourth form of Goddess Durga. Known as the creator of the universe through her divine smile, she symbolizes energy, light, and vitality. Worshipping Maa Kushmanda on this day helps dispel darkness, negativity, and fears, bringing positivity and spiritual growth. Devotees perform sacred rituals, chant mantras, and offer prayers to seek her blessings for health, harmony, and strength, making this day deeply auspicious and transformative.

Which Goddess Is Worshipped and Date

On day 4 of Sharadiya Navratri 2025, devotees worship Maa Kushmananda, considered for the fourth incarnation of Goddess Durga. According to tradition, she embodies the cosmic energy and light that gave birth to the universe. In 2025, day 4 falls on September 25.

Significance of Maa Kumananda

  • The name Kushmanda derives from Ku (small), Ushma (warmth), and Anda (cosmic egg), as she is believed to have created the universe by her divine smile.
  • She is also called Ashtabhuja Devi, having eight arms holding different weapons and spiritual symbols like lotus, kamandalu, bow arrow, chakra, mala, and amrit kalash.
  • She rides the lioness and is associated with the Anahata Chakra, symbolizing balance with vitality and power of light that dispels darkness.
  • Her worship is believed to combat anxiety, negativity, depression, fears, and regrets from the past and bring strength, wellness, and positivity into life.

Rituals and Puja Vidhi

  • Early Wake and Purity: Rise during Brahma Muhurta, bathe and wear fresh, clean clothes(Preferably the day’s color).

  • Offering and Worship: Light a diya with desi ghee, incense, garlands, sandal paste, kumkum, etc.

  • Bhog/Prasad: Offers seasonal fruits often 5 kinds, sweets, meetha paan, supari, clothes, cardamom and special dishes.

  • Mantras and Scripture Recitation: Chant Durga Saptashati, Durga Chalisa, other stotras, and the main mantra to Maa Kushmanda: Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah. Also, there is a longer Stuti like Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita.

  • Aarti and Breaking Fast: Perform morning and evening aartis. If fasting, break fast with sattvic meal after aarti.

Which Zodiac Sign Benefit The Most?

  • This day is especially beneficial for people who are dealing with anxiety, mental stress, low vitality, or emotional imbalance, as Maa Kushmanda is believed to strengthen inner light and remove darkness.
  • Also helpful for those whose son is weak or afflicted in their birth chart since she is associated with the sun’s energy and cosmic light.
  • Further, anyone seeking vitality, creativity, mental strength, and optimism will find this day favorable.

Conclusion

Navratri Day 4, dedicated to Maa Kushmanda, represents light, energy, and new beginnings. Worshipping her with devotion removes negativity, fears, and obstacles while filling life with positivity, strength, and spiritual clarity. This day is especially beneficial for those facing inner turmoil or weak Sun placements in their birth charts. By performing the rituals, chanting mantras, and offering prayers sincerely, devotees can attract health, harmony, and prosperity, making Day 4 a powerful and auspicious part of the Navratri celebrations.

Tags: Maa KushmandaNavratri 2025 Day 4Yellow colorzodiac signs

RELATED News

Numerology Horoscope Today, September 24, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Lack Of Concentration Or Anxiety About Work
Navratri 2025: 5 Powerful Chants to Connect With Maa Durga’s Divine Energy
Navratri 2025 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Puja, Colors, Significance and Which Zodiac Signs Benefit the Most
Numerology Horoscope Today, September 23, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Keeping Saving For Safety
Navratre 2025: Top 50+ Whatsapp Wishes, Quotes, & Trending Social Media Status

LATEST NEWS

Paytm shines as only Indian name in Morgan Stanley's Global AI Adoption Leaders list
IND VS BAN Live Streaming, Asia Cup Super Four: How and Where to Watch India VS Bangladesh T20I Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop in The U.S, India and Bngladesh
Piccadily Agro Blocks Radico Khaitan In Trademark Battle, Wins Case Against Use Of Kashmyr Vodka Brand
Asia Cup Super 4s: Bangladesh win toss opt to field against India; skipper Litton Das ruled out
Thane Police Launches Dedicated Cryptocurrency Investigation Unit
Recap Of Leh Violence! Four Killed, 30 Injured In The Statehood Protest In Ladakh
Sages Assemble for Reverence Of Gau Mata at Shrijadkhor Gau-Dham
SC asks why Rajoana not hanged as Centre cites 'serious offence' in Beant Singh killing
World leaders gather for second day of UNGA 80th session in New York
Navratri 2025 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Puja Colors, Significance, and Which Zodiac Signs Benefits The Most
Navratri 2025 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Puja Colors, Significance, and Which Zodiac Signs Benefits The Most

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Navratri 2025 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Puja Colors, Significance, and Which Zodiac Signs Benefits The Most

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Navratri 2025 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Puja Colors, Significance, and Which Zodiac Signs Benefits The Most
Navratri 2025 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Puja Colors, Significance, and Which Zodiac Signs Benefits The Most
Navratri 2025 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Puja Colors, Significance, and Which Zodiac Signs Benefits The Most
Navratri 2025 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Puja Colors, Significance, and Which Zodiac Signs Benefits The Most

QUICK LINKS