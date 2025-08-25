Onam 2025 Date: Check Thiruvonam Date, Timings, Significance & Kerala Festival Guide

Onam 2025, Kerala’s most celebrated harvest festival, spans ten days from August 26 to September 5, culminating in Thiruvonam celebrations.

Onam 2025 Date and Time

In the year 2025, Onam will be celebrated over a period of ten days beginning on 26 August and culminating with Thiruvonam itself, which is the main festival day on Friday, September 5. There will be an auspicious time of Thiruvonam Nakshathram from 11:44 PM on September 4 to 11:38 PM on September 5.

Onam 2025 Date Thiruvonam

The auspicious Thiruvonam of September 5, 2025, is the pinnacle of Onam. It was the final day of of festival, beginning with Atham onward to Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thrikketta, Moolam, Pooradam, and Uthradam.

What Is the Onam Festival About?

Onam is the best-known Harvest festival of Kerala, commemorating the reputed homecoming of King Mahabali, who ruled a great golden age of prosperity and equity for Kerala. The festival encompasses a variety of colorful activities such as Pookalam (flower decoration), Dances, Boat races, and Onasadya, a grand vegetarian feast.

Why Is Onam Celebrated?

Onam is a celebration and a tribute to the annual visit of King Mahabali, who is widely believed to remain in Kerala for some time each year, in accordance with the promises made by Lord Vishnu when he visited Mahabali in his avatar of a dwarf (Vamana). So, if you came to Kerala during Mahabali’s reign (which could last from four months to one full year), you would get infinite supplies, and you could also order whatever you wanted. The arrival of King Mahabali meant abundance and generosity. The festival is a demonstration of our gratitude for our yearly harvest and that we are a united group of Malayalis.

