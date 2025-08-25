LIVE TV
Onam 2025 Date: Check Thiruvonam Date, Timings, Significance & Kerala Festival Guide

Onam 2025 Date: Check Thiruvonam Date, Timings, Significance & Kerala Festival Guide

Onam 2025, Kerala’s grand harvest festival, will be celebrated from August 26 to September 5, with Thiruvonam on September 5 as the main day. The ten-day festival honors the legendary King Mahabali and is marked by vibrant traditions such as Pookalam (floral decorations), boat races, cultural performances, and the grand Onasadya feast. Thiruvonam Nakshathram begins at 11:44 PM on September 4 and ends at 11:38 PM on September 5.

Onam 2025 Date: Check Thiruvonam Date, Timings, Significance & Kerala Festival Guide

Published By: Shubhi
Published: August 25, 2025 17:43:12 IST

Onam 2025, Kerala’s most celebrated harvest festival, spans ten days from August 26 to September 5, culminating in Thiruvonam celebrations.

Onam 2025 Date and Time

In the year 2025, Onam will be celebrated over a period of ten days beginning on 26 August and culminating with Thiruvonam itself, which is the main festival day on Friday, September 5. There will be an auspicious time of Thiruvonam Nakshathram from 11:44 PM on September 4 to 11:38 PM on September 5. 

Onam 2025 Date Thiruvonam

The auspicious Thiruvonam of September 5, 2025, is the pinnacle of Onam. It was the final day of of festival, beginning with Atham onward to Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thrikketta, Moolam, Pooradam, and Uthradam. 

What Is the Onam Festival About?

Onam is the best-known Harvest festival of Kerala, commemorating the reputed homecoming of King Mahabali, who ruled a great golden age of prosperity and equity for Kerala. The festival encompasses a variety of colorful activities such as Pookalam (flower decoration), Dances, Boat races, and Onasadya, a grand vegetarian feast.

Why Is Onam Celebrated?

Onam is a celebration and a tribute to the annual visit of King Mahabali, who is widely believed to remain in Kerala for some time each year, in accordance with the promises made by Lord Vishnu when he visited Mahabali in his avatar of a dwarf (Vamana). So, if you came to Kerala during Mahabali’s reign (which could last from four months to one full year), you would get infinite supplies, and you could also order whatever you wanted. The arrival of King Mahabali meant abundance and generosity. The festival is a demonstration of our gratitude for our yearly harvest and that we are a united group of Malayalis.

When is Onam in 2025?

In 2025, Onam will start on August 26 and will run until September 5. The main celebration and family reunion feasts happen on the last day, Thiruvonam. Thiruvonam Nakshathram timing will commence from 11:44 PM on September 4 to 11:38 PM on September 5.

Onam 2025 Date: Check Thiruvonam Date, Timings, Significance & Kerala Festival Guide

