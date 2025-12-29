Will Putin Face the Biggest Downfall of His Life in 2026? Baba Vanga’s Prophecy Sparks World War III Fears

Baba Vanga’s supposed prophecy for 2026 has caught the whole world’s attention, as claims on social media have pointed out a very big change in Russian politics and the possible starting point of a major conflict. The Bulgakian mystic reports widely spread on the internet say that she “predicted” the downfall or end of Vladimir Putin and the emergence of a new Russian leader, urging discussions about the future of the Ukraine war and the place of Moscow in the global order.​

Claim of Putin’s ‘fall from grace’

Interpretations that went viral assert that Baba Vanga would suppose that Putin’s reign would fall apart by 2026, thus paving the way for another power to come from Russia.​

Analysts relate this supposed Kremlin change to possible new conditions on the frontlines in Ukraine and a reallocation of the power balance in Europe and Asia.​



Doomsday scenario of World War III

Many media outlets claim that her 2026 prophecy consists of a great war to be ignited, engulfing major nations like Russia, the U.S., and China, with the areas of conflict extending all over Europe and Asia.​

The interpretation of the prophecy has included an invasion of Taiwan by China and a confrontation of Russia with the US, which in turn has increased the public’s fear of a WWIII scenario.​

Additional doomsayers’ claims

Another not-so-distant prophecy forecasts a series of natural catastrophes like earthquakes, major eruptions, and extreme climate events that may affect even “seven to eight percent” of the total area of the Earth.​

Talking about her forecasts, among others, one could not miss the AI revolution that will transform the world both in terms of economy and lifestyles, in addition to the sensational announcement of mankind contacting an extraterrestrial civilization through a huge spaceship entering our planet’s atmosphere in 2026.

Fact and speculation

The researchers point out that the prophecies are mostly undocumented and rely on subsequent interpretations, translations, and online rumors rather than indisputable recordings from Baba Vanga herself.​



Experts, just as they do with other doom predictions, recommend that the public consider such forecasts as myths rather than facts, and instead pay attention to world diplomacy, climate change, and technology policy as the main issues. ​