Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Bihar Election 2025: Vote-Sharing In Final Stage, BJP, JDU Expected To Contest 100-105 Seats, Says Report

Bihar Election 2025: Vote-Sharing In Final Stage, BJP, JDU Expected To Contest 100-105 Seats, Says Report

Bihar Elections 2025: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is in the final stages of seat-sharing talks. Both the BJP and the JD(U) are expected to contest 100–105 seats each out of the total 243 constituencies.

Bihar Election 2025: Vote-Sharing In Final Stage, BJP, JDU Expected To Contest 100-105 Seats, Says Report  (Credit -X)
Bihar Election 2025: Vote-Sharing In Final Stage, BJP, JDU Expected To Contest 100-105 Seats, Says Report  (Credit -X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last updated: August 25, 2025 15:49:28 IST

Bihar Elections 2025: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is in the final stages of seat-sharing talks. As per reports, the consensus between the BJP and the Janata Dal (United) has reached an agreement to share the seats. 

Both the BJP and the JD(U) are expected to contest 100–105 seats each out of the total 243 constituencies, the Indian Express reported. However, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), led by Chirag Paswan, may get about half of the number he has been demanding. And the remaining seats will be distributed between Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM (S) and Upendra Kushwaha’s RLM.

Meanwhile, there has been a discussion in the Bihar political sphere that Mukesh Sahani might shift his sides from the RJD-Congress Mahagathbandhan to the NDA. If it happens, it will change the equation.  

In 2020, the JDU fought at 115 seats and the BJP 110. The LJP alone contested 135 seats. The BJP emerged stronger with 74 seats compared to JDU’s 43.

In the state, JDU leaders are arguing that the Lok Sabha performance does not automatically translate to the Assembly polls.  

Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in October or November this year. However, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce dates.

In a bid to get another term in Bihar, Nitish Kumar is announcing multiple schemes and plans for the youth and women.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also embarked on the Voter Adhikar Yatra against the alleged theft of votes. 

ALSO READ: Documents Of Over 98 Per Cent Received During Objection Period In Bihar, SIR, Says ECI

biharelectionnewsJDUNDANitish Kumar

Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 26: Only 10 Claims Raised By Political Parties So Far, 162463 Directly From Electors – 6 More Days To Go

Bihar Election 2025: Vote-Sharing In Final Stage, BJP, JDU Expected To Contest 100-105 Seats, Says Report

Bihar Election 2025: Vote-Sharing In Final Stage, BJP, JDU Expected To Contest 100-105 Seats, Says Report

Bihar Election 2025: Vote-Sharing In Final Stage, BJP, JDU Expected To Contest 100-105 Seats, Says Report
Bihar Election 2025: Vote-Sharing In Final Stage, BJP, JDU Expected To Contest 100-105 Seats, Says Report
Bihar Election 2025: Vote-Sharing In Final Stage, BJP, JDU Expected To Contest 100-105 Seats, Says Report
Bihar Election 2025: Vote-Sharing In Final Stage, BJP, JDU Expected To Contest 100-105 Seats, Says Report

