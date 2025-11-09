Bihar Election Phase 2: Schools and Banks to Stay Shut on November 11 – Check Out City-Wise List

The government of Bihar has announced a paid public holiday on November 11, 2025, on account of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Election Phase II. This paid public holiday is applicable to all schools, banks, government offices, public sector undertakings, and most private establishments located within the election areas.

Why schools and banks closed?

Schools and colleges will be closed to allow for appropriate election planning, as schools and colleges serve as polling places for voters to cast their votes.

Bank branches and government offices will also be closed to provide paid leave to affected employees for eligible voters to get time off to cast their vote during work hours (to count on paid leave). This is to aid in the management of the elections and to assist with an appropriate voter turnout.

Election areas included in voting Phase II on November 11

Voting Phase II, taking place on November 11, will cover assembly constituencies largely situated data in the following degation districts: West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Katihar, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui districts, and other adjoining politically affected areas.

City-Wise Holiday List for November 11, 2025

Area/District Holiday on November 11 Reason West Champaran Yes Phase 2 Bihar Assembly Election Sitamarhi Yes Phase 2 Bihar Assembly Election Madhubani Yes Phase 2 Bihar Assembly Election Supaul Yes Phase 2 Bihar Assembly Election Araria Yes Phase 2 Bihar Assembly Election Katihar Yes Phase 2 Bihar Assembly Election Gaya Yes Phase 2 Bihar Assembly Election Nawada Yes Phase 2 Bihar Assembly Election Jamui Yes Phase 2 Bihar Assembly Election Other adjoining areas Yes Phase 2 Bihar Assembly Election

Key Information to Remember:

Schools, banks, government offices, and public sector units in these districts will be closed on November 11.

Employees are entitled to a paid holiday due to the law (Section 135(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951).

Daily wage and casual work are also entitled to the holiday on polling day.

Voters are encouraged to take their voter ID and take full advantage of the day to vote.

This holiday will ensure elections can proceed free of concern and with the full participation of voters, officials, in Bihar’s second phase of polling on November 11, 2025.

The information is based on official election and state government announcements. Citizens are advised to verify the exact list of affected schools and banks from local district authorities or official government notices before making travel or banking plans.