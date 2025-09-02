Bihar Elections 2025: BJP Lashes Out At Rahul Gandhi Over His ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Remarks, What’s The Controversy

Bihar Elections 2025: The Voter Adhikar Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, concluded yesterday at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna. The 17-day campaign covered 1,300 km across 25 districts in poll-bound Bihar.

Mr Gandhi embarked on the Yatra against the alleged theft of votes through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, which commenced from Sasaram.

On the final day, while addressing a gathering, Rahul Gandhi again alleged ‘vote theft’, saying now the hydrogen bomb of ‘vote theft’ will come. Congress posted on X, citing him, “Vote theft is the theft of your rights. We will not allow the murder of the Constitution. Bihar’s message is- We will not allow ‘vote theft’.”

BJP Lashes Out At Rahul Gandhi Over His Hydrogen Bomb Remarks

His Hydrogen Bomb remarks stirred a controversy. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, during a press conference, on Monday (Sept 1, 2025) lashed out at Rahul Gandhi’s claim that he will soon come out with a ‘hydrogen bomb’ as part of his ‘vote theft” charge, saying so far, a hydrogen bomb has never been detonated anywhere in the world, and yet Rahul Gandhi keeps talking about it.

Mr Prasad mocked him, stating his so-called ‘atomic bomb’ in Karnataka’s election calculations had already turned out to be a complete flop. Then what exactly is this “hydrogen bomb” he keeps referring to?

Taking a strong dig at Rahul Gandhi, the BJP leader has said that Rahul Gandhi has disgraced the dignity of the position of the Leader of the Opposition. “The nation knows very well whether he has reached there by his own talent and capability, or merely because of his family background, “He added.

Slamming him, Mr Prasad also said that during his yatra, Rahul Gandhi had insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as his revered mother. “And now he seeks to insult the voters of Bihar. What kind of arrogance is this? Such arrogance must be broken, “He added.

BJP Defends Bihar SIR

Ravi Shankar Prasad defended the ongoing Special Intensive Review of electoral rolls in Bihar, saying that the opposition’s campaign is only driven by two reasons. Opposition leaders want “right and might to capture booths” and that infiltrators should be allowed to vote, he said, recalling the state’s history of poll violence and incidents of booth-capturing.

Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, which are expected to be held in October or November this year, the Voter Adhikar Yatra commenced on August 17 from Sasaram against the alleged ‘vote theft’ through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state.

The opposition has strongly criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls. Leaders claimed that the removal of millions of names amounted to tampering with votes and disenfranchising vulnerable communities.

The campaign also intends to mobilise public support ahead of future elections. Senior party leaders have described the yatra as an attempt to expose irregularities and build momentum for clean and fair electoral practices in India.

ECI Rebuts Vote Theft Allegations

The Election Commission of India, on the official last day (Monday, Sept 1, 2025), stated that 25 claims have been filed for inclusion in and 119 objections have been raised for exclusion by political parties from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar.

In a press conference, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said that during the Lok Sabha elections, over one crore employees, more than 10 lakh booth-level agents, and over 20 lakh polling agents of candidates work for the electoral process. And in such a transparent process, it would even be possible for any voter to steal votes.

Taking a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar further said it is mandatory to submit a “Constitution oath” as a witness if he is not a voter of the constituency the complaint is being made for. The Election Commission also asked Rahul Gandhi to either submit an affidavit within seven days or apologise for his allegations.

However, during the launch of the Voter Adhikar Rally in Sasaram, Bihar, Mr Gandhi said, “He will expose any theft of votes, whether it happens in Maharashtra, Bihar, or elsewhere in the future.”

