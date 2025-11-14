LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Elections 2025: Tight Security Arrangements Ahead As Vote Counting Begins

Bihar Elections 2025: Tight Security Arrangements Ahead As Vote Counting Begins

A record 68.76% of voters cast ballots in Bihar's second round of voting, the most in the state's history. For both phases, the total polling percentage was 66.91%. The Election Commission reports that this is the state's greatest voter turnout since 1951.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 14, 2025 08:12:07 IST

Bihar’s 243 assembly constituencies will start counting at 8 a.m. today due to increased security at the various counting locations. The security guards came in Patna, Gayaji, and other locations for their poll duty. At a temple, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha, who is running for the Lakhisarai assembly seat, also offered prayers. The elections had the highest polling in both phases and set a number of records. A record 68.76% of voters cast ballots in Bihar’s second round of voting, the most in the state’s history. For both phases, the total polling percentage was 66.91%. The Election Commission reports that this is the state’s greatest voter turnout since 1951.

Voter turnout in the first phase was 65.06%. The National Democratic Alliance and Mahagathbandhan are the primary candidates in the Bihar elections. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was dubbed a “Tiger who still has the power (Tiger Zinda hai)” on a poster dedicated by former Bihar Minister Ranjit Sinha outside the Janata Dal (United) office in Patna on Thursday. The poster described Kumar as the “protector” of all communities, including those on the periphery of society. Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), dismissed exit polls that suggested the NDA would win, claiming that his party-led Mahagathbandhan alliance is ready to establish the next government in Bihar with a “clear majority.” 

Speaking at a press conference in Patna, Yadav cautioned the officials that the public will handle things if the administration “acts on anyone’s orders”. “We are quite certain that we have a resounding majority to establish the government. Tomorrow’s election will be easily won by us. Our employees are vigilant and present at every counting point. The public will take care of it if the Administration makes the same error they made in 2020, if anyone goes over their authority, does something unfair and unconstitutional, or if any official follows someone’s orders,” he stated. The Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha are among the parties that make up the NDA. Meanwhile, the Congress party, Dipankar Bhattacharya’s Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML), the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani’s Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Jan Suraaj, played by Prashant Kishor, has likewise made claims to all 243 of the state’s seats.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Bihar Election Result 2025 Date : ECI Vote Counting Time and Where to Watch Live Counting of Votes

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 7:41 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
