Bihar Elections 2025: When Will Mahagathbandhan Unveil Its Seat-Sharing Plan And Poll Manifesto?

Bihar Elections 2025: When Will Mahagathbandhan Unveil Its Seat-Sharing Plan And Poll Manifesto?

The Mahagathbandhan is likely to announce its seat-sharing plan and poll manifesto this week, as RJD and Congress hold final talks in Delhi. Meanwhile, the NDA has finalised its seat distribution, with BJP and JD(U) contesting 101 seats each.

Mahagathbandhan readies seat-sharing plan as NDA finalizes its poll strategy. (ANI Photo)
Mahagathbandhan readies seat-sharing plan as NDA finalizes its poll strategy. (ANI Photo)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 13, 2025 08:09:17 IST

Bihar Elections 2025: When Will Mahagathbandhan Unveil Its Seat-Sharing Plan And Poll Manifesto?

With the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections are approaching the Opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance is likely to unveil its highly-anticipated seat-sharing formula and shared election manifesto during upcoming week. According to sources, senior leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress blitzkriegs will also be wrapping a discussion on the collaboration in the coming days, before a full announcement is made. 

Senior alliance leaders such as RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav are on a trip to Delhi to attend a court hearing in a land-for-job scam. Political analysis said this is an achievement, but are also a clearing the way for important alliance agenda strategy sessions.

“It’s an alliance meeting. We are talking,” Lalu Prasad told the press a few days ago. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav informed the media and others that he was not going to talk about anything at least not now leaving the court date and hearing time. 

Congress Likely to Get Fewer Seats Than in 2020

Reports suggest that the Congress could be getting fewer seats than in the 2020 assembly polls, when it had fought 70 seats and secured just 19. Talks are going on for how new allies can be fitted into the opposition block.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has confirmed that the last leg of discussions between the RJD and Congress is likely on Monday.

“We have to adjust some new partners in the Mahagathbandhan, and that has delayed the announcement,” Ramesh said, adding that discussions are still on regarding a few key constituencies where multiple allies have expressed interest.

The Mahagathbandhan which currently includes the RJD, Congress, and Left parties is expected to finalise its manifesto outlining promises on job creation, social welfare, and governance reforms once the seat-sharing deal is sealed.

NDA Announces Seat-Sharing Formula

As the opposition holds its intra-party discussions, the governing National Democratic Alliance (NDA) already concluded its seat-sharing agreement for the forthcoming two-phase elections on November 6 and 11.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan declared that the BJP and Janata Dal (United) would contest 101 seats each in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

Besides, Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will fight 29 seats, and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will fight six seats apiece. 

This is the JD(U)’s first time contesting less than the BJP, and it demonstrates a shift in power within the ruling alliance. NDA leadership has termed the decision a display of unity and readiness for the polls.

“NDA is together and is set to take power in Bihar once again,” Pradhan said, asserting that the performance of the alliance at the helm would fetch it a robust mandate.

Political Battlelines Drawn Ahead of November Polls

With the NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement in position, everyone now looks at the Mahagathbandhan to unveil its strategy. Political pundits opine that the timing of the announcement, which is near the campaign kickoff, may be critical in establishing the opposition’s election message tone.

As Bihar approaches yet another tightly fought election, both alliances are working hard to mobilise their voter bases. The next week will be crucial in determining the alliances and manifestos that will be the focus of the Bihar Elections 2025 story.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 8:09 AM IST
Bihar Elections 2025: When Will Mahagathbandhan Unveil Its Seat-Sharing Plan And Poll Manifesto?

Bihar Elections 2025: When Will Mahagathbandhan Unveil Its Seat-Sharing Plan And Poll Manifesto?

QUICK LINKS