NDA Shares Seat Plan For Bihar Election 2025: BJP, JDU To Contest 101 Seats Each, Chirag Paswan’s Party Gets 29 Seats

NDA partners have already settled on their seat-sharing system in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, and they have adopted a spirit of cooperation and harmony in politics. The apportionment gives 101 seats to both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) (JD-U).

Bihar Election 2025: NDA Announces Seat Distribution

The less weighty allies are going to demand fewer seats: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP-R) 29 seats, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) 6 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha 6 seats. NDA leaders and workers have hailed the deal with optimism, declaring how the alliance is ready to make the government in Bihar once again.

हम एनडीए के साथियों ने सौहार्दपूर्ण वातावरण में सीटों का वितरण पूर्ण किया। BJP – 101

JDU – 101

LJP (R) – 29

RLM – 06

HAM – 06 एनडीए के सभी दलों के कार्यकर्ता और नेता इसका हर्षपूर्वक स्वागत करते हैं। बिहार है तैयार,

फिर से एनडीए सरकार।#NDA4Bihar ✌️ — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 12, 2025

NDA Gears Up for Bihar Elections

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pointed to the agreement and that there is unity among the NDA parties as a good signifier that would shape an effective government in Bihar.

It is expected that the deal will strengthen the electoral chances of the alliance against the opposition, which is mostly the Mahagathbandhan. With this concrete seat sharing set up campaigns preparation is also taking a step forward and this move characterizes the dedication of the NDA towards the development of Bihar and continuity in the governance of the state.

Outlook for Bihar polls

As the seat allocation is completed, NDA partners are currently focusing on the choice of candidates and beginning their campaigns in view of the two-phase polls to be held on 6 and 11 November 2025.

The BJP and the JD -U are both placed as the significant parties having maximum number of legislative seats, with the other smaller allies trying to reestablish their position in their respective constituencies. The strong organisational pillar and united course of action of the NDA is seen to be some of the greatest resources in their attempt to regain power in Bihar.

