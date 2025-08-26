LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 26: Only 10 Claims Raised By Political Parties So Far, 162463 Directly From Electors – 6 More Days To Go

Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 26: Only 10 Claims Raised By Political Parties So Far, 162463 Directly From Electors – 6 More Days To Go

Bihar Election 2025: The Election Commission of India on Monday stated that ten claims/objections have been filed to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar. However, 1, 62, 463 electors have filed individual claims till now. 17, 616 have been disposed of after seven days of submission.

Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 26: Only 10 Claims Raised By Political Parties So Far, 162463 Directly From Electors – 6 More Days To Go
Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 26: Only 10 Claims Raised By Political Parties So Far, 162463 Directly From Electors – 6 More Days To Go

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 26, 2025 15:31:07 IST

Bihar Election 2025: The Election Commission of India on Monday stated that ten claims/objections have been filed to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar. However, 1, 62, 463 electors have filed individual claims till now. 17, 616 have been disposed of after seven days of submission.

Sharing the daily bulletin, the ECI stated that it has received 4,33,214 Form 6s, which pertain to the registration of new electors after they are 18 years of age.

Over 1,60,813 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) across national and state parties can file objections or claims to the draft roll prepared after the enumeration forms were collected as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the poll body said.

BLAs appointed by Political parties can collect Claims (Form 6) from the public & Objections (Form 7) from the public & file objections himself/herself along with the prescribed declaration. As per the bulletin, the Bharatiya Janata Party has the most BLAs (53,338), followed by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (47,506) and the Janata Dal United (36,550).

The Opposition parties have repeatedly been criticising the Bihar SIR, calling the revision unconstitutional and alleging that voter list manipulation might happen to favour a particular political party.

Opposition Continues Protest Over Bihar SIR

The Opposition had been demanding a discussion on Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision in the Parliament during the Monsoon session. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on the 16-day Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar.

Mr Gandhi has alleged the Election Commission of ‘Vote Theft’. However, the poll body rejected the allegations, saying that during the Lok Sabha elections, over one crore employees, more than 10 lakh booth-level agents, and over 20 lakh polling agents of candidates work for the electoral process. In such a transparent process, it would even be possible for any voter to steal votes.

Taking a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, the CEC further said it is mandatory to submit a “Constitution oath” as a witness if he is not a voter of the constituency in which the complaint is being made. The Election Commission also asked Rahul Gandhi to either submit an affidavit within seven days or apologise for his allegations.

Following the Supreme Court’s order, the Election Commission has published a list of the 65 lakh voters who were left out of the draft roll published on August 1.

What the Supreme Court has Directed Recently

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed excluded voters to apply for inclusion online in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. The court said that they can apply on the basis of Aadhaar or any of the 11 prescribed documents.

ALSO READ: Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 25: Only 10 Claims Raised By Political Parties So Far, 140931 Directly From Electors – 7 More Days To Go

Tags: Bihar SIRECIelection commissionSIR

RELATED News

U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Rain Havoc in J&K: 17 Dead Including 12 on Vaishno Devi Route; CM Calls Emergency Meet
J&K: Landslide On Mata Vaishno Devi Route Leaves At Least 5 Dead And 14 Others Injured

LATEST NEWS

What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
WHO Secures USD 6.3 Million to Strengthen Afghanistan’s Fragile Healthcare System
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!
Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 26: Only 10 Claims Raised By Political Parties So Far, 162463 Directly From Electors – 6 More Days To Go

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 26: Only 10 Claims Raised By Political Parties So Far, 162463 Directly From Electors – 6 More Days To Go

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 26: Only 10 Claims Raised By Political Parties So Far, 162463 Directly From Electors – 6 More Days To Go
Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 26: Only 10 Claims Raised By Political Parties So Far, 162463 Directly From Electors – 6 More Days To Go
Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 26: Only 10 Claims Raised By Political Parties So Far, 162463 Directly From Electors – 6 More Days To Go
Bihar SIR Updates On Aug 26: Only 10 Claims Raised By Political Parties So Far, 162463 Directly From Electors – 6 More Days To Go

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?