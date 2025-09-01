LIVE TV
Breaking: Claims/Objections Filed In Bihar SIR To Be Considered Even After Sept 1, Election Commission Tells Supreme Court

Bihar Elections 2025: The Election Commission of India on Monday told the Supreme Court that claims/objections filed to Bihar draft roll even after September 1 deadline will be considered. The apex court was hearing pleas filed by RJD and AIMIM for extending the deadline to file claims and objections in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 1, 2025 13:46:00 IST

Bihar Elections 2025: The Election Commission of India on Monday told the Supreme Court that claims/objections filed to Bihar draft roll even after September 1 deadline will be considered.

The apex court was hearing pleas filed by RJD and AIMIM for extending the deadline to file claims and objections in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

The deadline for filing claims and objections for inclusion or exclusion of electors from the draft rolls was fixed September 1 by the Election Commission. The draft rolls were published on August 1, 2025.

The hearing, which was originally scheduled for September 8, has been advanced to September 1.

The pleas filed by the RJD and AIMIM seek extension of the deadline by two weeks i.e. September 15. 

