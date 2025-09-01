Bihar Elections 2025: Supreme Court To Hear Pleas For Extending Deadline (Sept 1) To File Claims/Objections In Bihar SIR

Bihar Elections 2025: The Supreme Court will hear today pleas filed by RJD and AIMIM for extending the deadline to file claims and objections in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

The deadline for filing claims and objections for inclusion or exclusion of electors from the draft rolls was fixed September 1 by the Election Commission. The draft rolls were published on August 1, 2025.

The hearing, which was originally scheduled for September 8, has been advanced to September 1.

The pleas filed by the RJD and AIMIM seek extension of the deadline by two weeks i.e. September 15.

As per the daily bulletin released by the Election Commission of India, it showed the number of claims had increased with over a lakh claim filed in the last week with 33,349 filed in the past two days.

Election Commission Bulletin On August 31: 33,326 Individual Claims For Inclusion, 2,07,565 For Exclusion

The Election Commission of India on Sunday stated that 25 claims have been filed for inclusion in and 103 objections have been raised by political parties for exclusion from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar.

33,326 electors have also filed individual claims for the inclusion and 2,07,565 for exclusion till Aug 31, the poll body said. 38,342 claims have been disposed of after seven days of submission.

Sharing the daily bulletin, the ECI also stated that it has received 15,32 438 Form 6s, which pertain to the registration of new electors after they are 18 years of age; however 81, 073 have been disposed of after seven days of submission.

Over 1,60,813 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) across national and state parties can file objections or claims to the draft roll prepared after the enumeration forms were collected as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the poll body said.

BLAs appointed by Political parties can collect Claims (Form 6) from the public & Objections (Form 7) from the public & file objections himself/herself along with the prescribed declaration. As per the bulletin, the Bharatiya Janata Party has the most BLAs (53,338), followed by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (47,506) and the Janata Dal United (36,550).

Documents Of 99.11 Per Cent electors In Bihar Have Been Received, Says Poll Body

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday (Aug 25, 2025) stated that documents of 99.11 per cent electors in Bihar have been received as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state’s electoral rolls, adding that only 0.89 per cent of electors remain to submit their documents.

As the last date to file claims/objections to the draft electoral rolls is coming close, and after the Election Commission rebutted ‘vote theft’ at a press conference, the Opposition parties have repeatedly been criticising the Bihar SIR, calling the revision unconstitutional and alleging that voter list manipulation might happen to favour a particular political party.

ALSO READ: Hurry Up: Only A Day Left To File Claims In Bihar SIR, Aggrieved Electors Can Raise Objections With Aadhaar