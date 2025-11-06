Elderly Voters Set The Tone As Bihar Election Phase 1 Kicks Off With High Enthusiasm

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 began on Thursday with voters turning out in large numbers, reflecting the spirit of democracy across the state. Polling started at 7 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts, covering 3.75 crore electors, and will continue until 6 pm. In certain sensitive constituencies, polling hours have been curtailed to 5 pm due to security concerns.

Also Read: Bihar Votes Today: Phase One Opens With 121 Crucial Seats | Key Points

Elderly Voters Inspire At The Booths

An elderly woman arrived at the Lakhanpur polling station in the Tarapur constituency to cast her vote, showcasing the enthusiasm that marked the start of polling. Security personnel assisted her in reaching the booth, ensuring that no voter was left behind.

An elderly couple also proudly posed with their inked fingers after casting their votes, symbolizing civic duty and determination despite age barriers. Their participation drew praise online as citizens lauded their commitment to democracy.

PM Modi Urges Enthusiastic Voting

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended congratulations to the young voters who are going to cast their vote for the first time, urging them to prioritise voting before all chores, saying, “Pehle matdaan, fir jalpaan.”

Bihar Polls 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On 'X' Bihar Polls 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On 'X'

He wrote, “Today in Bihar is the first phase of the festival of democracy. My appeal to all voters of this phase in the assembly elections is that they should vote with full enthusiasm. On this occasion, my special congratulations to all my young companions of the state who are going to cast their vote for the first time.”

According to the Election Commission, there are 10.72 lakh new electors, including 7.78 lakh young voters aged 18 to 19 years. The total population across constituencies participating in this phase is around 6.60 crore.

Top Contenders

This phase will determine the fate of several prominent leaders, including RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey, and JD(U) stalwarts Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

In Raghopur, Tejashwi Yadav, is seeking to retain his seat against BJP’s Satish Kumar Yadav, whom he defeated in 2020. The Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, has fielded Chanchal Singh, potentially reshaping the contest.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi’s brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who recently floated his own party Janshakti Janta Dal, is contesting from Mahua.

Also Read: Tejashwi Yadav Alleges ‘Vote Buying’ As Special Trains Arranged For Bihar’s Migrant Voters

In Tarapur (Munger district), Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP faces a triangular contest against RJD’s Arun Kumar and Jan Suraaj’s Santosh Kumar Singh. The seat has a history of swinging between JD(U) and opposition parties, adding to the suspense.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha is contesting from Lakhisarai, facing challenges from Congress’s Amaresh Kumar and Jan Suraaj’s Suraj Kumar.

The Mokama constituency, known for its ‘bahubali’ (strongman) politics, remains in the spotlight following the murder of Dularchand Yadav. The contest here pits JD(U)’s Anant Kumar Singh, currently under arrest in the case, against Veena Devi, wife of influential leader Surajbhan Singh.

In Darbhanga, folk singer Maithili Thakur, fielded by the BJP, is taking on RJD’s 63-year-old Binod Mishra. At just 25, Thakur is the youngest candidate in this phase and could become Bihar’s youngest MLA if she wins.

Parties And Alliances In The Fray

A total of 1,314 candidates are contesting in this phase, including 122 women. The Jan Suraaj Party has fielded 119 candidates, making its presence strongly felt in the first phase.

Within the NDA, JD(U) is contesting 57 seats, followed by BJP with 48 and LJP (Ram Vilas) with 14. On the Mahagathbandhan side, RJD is contesting 73 seats, Congress 24, and CPI(ML) 14. A few constituencies may even witness friendly fights among allies.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, polling was conducted in three phases. The NDA won 125 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) secured 110. Among the major parties, JD(U) won 43 seats and Congress 19.

READ MORE: EVM Glitches Spark Chaos In Bihar: ‘Vote Thief’ Chants Erupt As Voting Halted In Vaishali, Darbhanga, And Raghopur