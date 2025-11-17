LIVE TV
NDA's New Bihar Cabinet: Who Gets What? Full Breakdown Of Expected Ministerial Allocation

NDA’s New Bihar Cabinet: Who Gets What? Full Breakdown Of Expected Ministerial Allocation

The process of government formation in Bihar picked up pace a day prior as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners held detailed discussions on how to divide ministerial portfolios, according to people familiar with the matter. Coalition leaders said the partners are working on a formula that allocates one ministerial berth for roughly every six MLAs to ensure balanced representation.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 17, 2025 10:08:02 IST

The process of government formation in Bihar picked up pace a day prior as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners held detailed discussions on how to divide ministerial portfolios, according to people familiar with the matter. Coalition leaders said the partners are working on a formula that allocates one ministerial berth for roughly every six MLAs to ensure balanced representation.

The NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S).

As per the proposed plan, one cabinet seat each may be given to RLM and HAM(S), three to LJP(RV), while the remaining 30–31 portfolios will be split between the BJP and JD(U). A senior BJP leader added that minor tweaks are possible, including changes to the two deputy chief minister positions.

NDA’s Big Majority Shapes Cabinet Structure

Bihar can have up to 36 ministers, as cabinet size is capped at 15% of the 243-member assembly. The NDA won a sweeping 202 seats in the recent polls BJP 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM(S) 5 and RLM 4. The outgoing Nitish Kumar government also had 36 ministers, including two deputy chief ministers- Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, both of whom retained their seats comfortably on November 14.

A senior JD(U) functionary said the broad distribution plan is already in place, and the new cabinet will likely bring together experienced leaders and fresh faces. The Speaker’s post, as in previous terms, is expected to go to the BJP.

Alliance Prepares For Leadership Selection

HAM(S) founder and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi reiterated that his party has not demanded any specific cabinet berth, while RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha said the allocation process will be settled shortly.

With the current assembly’s term ending on November 22, preparations for the 18th assembly have begun. Bihar CEO Vinod Singh Gunjiyal submitted the list of all 243 newly elected MLAs to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, formally starting the formation process.

All NDA constituents will first convene meetings of their respective legislature parties, followed by joint discussions on Monday and Tuesday to pick the alliance leader. While a formal declaration is pending, JD(U) leaders insist that Nitish Kumar is poised to continue as chief minister, a position also backed by LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan.

Moreover, Nitish Kumar will meet the governor to submit his resignation and finalize the swearing-in schedule. The last cabinet meeting of the outgoing government is scheduled for Monday. According to JD(U) insiders, the oath ceremony may take place on November 20.

The Patna district administration has already begun preparations at Gandhi Maidan, which has been closed to the public from November 17 to 20 to facilitate arrangements.

Senior NDA leaders including JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha and Rajiv Ranjan ‘Lalan’ Singh, and BJP leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Vinod Tawde held consultations in Delhi. Jha said that the final decisions will be made soon, stressing that the NDA’s strong mandate brings “a significant responsibility to accelerate Bihar’s development.”

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 10:08 AM IST
QUICK LINKS