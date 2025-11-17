LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Dasvi Baar, Nitish Kumar? Why Bihar's Governance Model Continues To Orbit Around Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar stands out beyond all others in Bihar politics thanks to his well established social engineering nets and trustworthiness built up over years with the main voter groups. Even though he has changed his alliances and his age is a concern, both Bihar and the BJP still count on his strength, cleverness, and unparalleled political endurance.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 17, 2025 01:10:57 IST

In Bihar, Nitish Kumar is ‘the’ one and only politician who has become so integral to the state’s political landscape that it would be very difficult to come up with another one to his level of acceptance, which is evidenced by the reluctance of both the state’s electorate and his allied party, the BJP, to endorse a change.

Dasvi Baar, Nitish Kumar?

His first significant step in politics in 1985 when he proclaimed that he would quit politics if not elected again has been a continued testimony to his capacity to change and stay relevant. Over the years, he has pulled off a series of alliance shiftings, outplayed opponents, and gained the reputation of a political survivor who practices realism. The long political road has provided him with comprehensive insights into the caste dynamics of Bihar and a faithful following among the ladies and the EBCs, which is associated with a very powerful social engineering strategist.

Bihar Election 2025 Results

Notwithstanding his advanced age and physical problems, Nitish has been a solid leader again for the NDA in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The model of his governance, which puts a strong emphasis on welfare programs, women’s empowerment, and good governance, has won respect from key voter groups for him. The idea of removing him from the forefront in the BJP would, in the eyes of many, be politically dangerous, he still provides the NDA with a guarantee of stability, and his support is vital for the entry of major social groups into their orbit. Critics, on the other hand, keep on questioning the duration of his hold over the situation, yet, with the way he goes about his struggle for votes and how he redeems himself after political mistakes, he is not going to be out of the game any time soon.

Next CM Of Bihar, Nitish Kumar

The JD(U) party of Nitish is asking a big question internally who will be his successor.The next leader is not so evident. His son Nishant is in the story but Nitish has not supported him openly yet. There are quite a few who think that the party won’t be able to stand without Nitish and might either join the BJP or go on the other side with other alliances. For the time being, he is a politician whose charm plus being in the thick of caste and coalition politics in Bihar makes him the ‘man for all seasons’ in many aspects.

Also Read: Strategy Flaws, Internal Fights And A Lost Connect: How RJD Lost The Plot In Bihar Elections 2025?

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 1:10 AM IST
QUICK LINKS