LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jammu and Kashmir blast csk beef tariff cut Bihar elections 2025 Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india Jammu and Kashmir blast csk beef tariff cut Bihar elections 2025 Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india Jammu and Kashmir blast csk beef tariff cut Bihar elections 2025 Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india Jammu and Kashmir blast csk beef tariff cut Bihar elections 2025 Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jammu and Kashmir blast csk beef tariff cut Bihar elections 2025 Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india Jammu and Kashmir blast csk beef tariff cut Bihar elections 2025 Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india Jammu and Kashmir blast csk beef tariff cut Bihar elections 2025 Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india Jammu and Kashmir blast csk beef tariff cut Bihar elections 2025 Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Strategy Flaws, Internal Fights And A Lost Connect: How RJD Lost The Plot In Bihar Elections 2025?

Strategy Flaws, Internal Fights And A Lost Connect: How RJD Lost The Plot In Bihar Elections 2025?

RJD’s Bihar 2025 defeat stemmed from family feuds, chaotic seat-sharing, weak coordination, and failed outreach to key voter groups. Tej Pratap–Tejashwi’s rift split the Yadav base, while unrealistic promises and NDA’s united campaign sealed the party’s collapse.

RJD’s 2025 Bihar setback wasn’t just electoral it was a collapse fueled by family feuds. (Photo: ANI)
RJD’s 2025 Bihar setback wasn’t just electoral it was a collapse fueled by family feuds. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 15, 2025 08:47:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Strategy Flaws, Internal Fights And A Lost Connect: How RJD Lost The Plot In Bihar Elections 2025?

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections delivered a brutal reality check for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Winning just 25 seats, the party that once dominated the state’s political center collapsed under the weight of internal feuds, strategic blunders, and a widening disconnect with key voter groups. The NDA swept a massive 202 of 243 seats, leaving the Mahagathbandhan with only 33.

A Dynasty in Disarray: Family Feud Goes Public

An ailing Lalu Prasad Yadav watched his political legacy unravel in real time. The long-simmering rift between his sons, Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, exploded months before the polls. What began with Tej Pratap’s controversial Facebook post about a 12-year relationship quickly spiralled into a public meltdown.

Lalu Prasad took the unprecedented step of expelling Tej Pratap for six years. That triggered accusations, emotional posts from sister Rohini Acharya, and allegations that outsider and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav was acting as a “Jaichand” within the party.

With Tej Pratap floating his own outfit the Janshakti Janata Dal and directly contesting against RJD candidates, the Yadav vote splintered. In Mahua, the decades-old RJD bastion, Tej Pratap finished a distant third, helping the NDA clinch the seat.

The feud was not just a family matter. A StateVibe poll showed nearly 30% of voters felt the Yadav family rift hurt the alliance’s chances a sentiment that was reflected in the final mandate.

Seat-Sharing Chaos and Weak Coordination

While the NDA projected unity through its “Five Pandavas” branding, the Mahagathbandhan appeared confused and disjointed. Seat-sharing talks dragged on for weeks. Several candidate lists were announced on the last day of nomination, leaving voters unsure of who represented whom.

Worse, in over a dozen constituencies including Vaishali, Chainpur and Bachhwara alliance partners competed against each other, splitting anti-incumbency votes and handing easy wins to the BJP and JDU.

The EBC Strategy Backfired

Attempting to woo Bihar’s 36% Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), the Grand Alliance named Mukesh Sahni as its deputy CM face. But the move polarised rather than united. Sub-castes within the EBC umbrella did not identify with Sahni, and his party failed to win a single seat.

Meanwhile, the RJD offered no similar representation to Muslims (17%) or SCs (19%) two crucial support bases that felt sidelined.

Campaign Centred on Tejashwi, Not the Alliance

Despite being a coalition, the opposition campaign revolved almost entirely around Tejashwi Yadav. The RJD’s manifesto marketed as “Tejashwi Pran”created resentment among Congress, Left and VIP workers who felt ignored.

In contrast, the NDA fielded a cohesive team that maximised outreach at every level.

Promises Without a Roadmap

Tejashwi’s biggest promise one government job for every household was seen as unrealistic. With 26 million households in Bihar, the plan lacked a clear roadmap. The NDA milked this aggressively, framing the promise as impractical and hollow.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar’s late push transferring ₹10,000 directly into women’s bank accounts struck deeper. Women, who constituted nearly 71% of voters, decisively backed the NDA. The RJD’s own women-focused scheme failed to gain traction.

Narratives RJD Failed to Counter

The Congress-led “vote chori” narrative fizzled out. The alliance rarely addressed core issues like poor infrastructure, lack of jobs, crime, and education.

On the other hand, the NDA repeatedly evoked the “Jungle Raj” tag and the RJD could not effectively counter it. Memories of the party’s past governance continued to overshadow Tejashwi’s pitch for change.

A Lost Connect With Bihar’s Ground Reality

The RJD entered the race hoping to capitalize on real issues. But infighting, emotional outbursts, and constant online drama overshadowed the ground campaign. The party’s weakest moment coincided with a high-stakes election and Bihar’s voters noticed.

Even though Tejashwi held on to Raghopur, it felt like a narrow escape rather than a victory.

A Lesson in Strategy and Stability

The RJD’s defeat in the Bihar Elections 2025 was not just about numbers  it was a collapse of coordination, credibility, and unity. Strategic missteps, internal battles, and a failure to connect with key voter groups left the party vulnerable.

For Tejashwi Yadav, the path ahead will require rebuilding trust, mitigating family rivalries, and presenting a coherent, inclusive vision for Bihar. The “Dara Shikoh curse” may be symbolic, but in 2025, it became the metaphor for RJD’s self-inflicted fall.

ALSO READ: Will Prashant Kishor Leave Politics After Jan Suraaj’s Disastrous Performance In Bihar Elections 2025?

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 8:47 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: biharelection-hero-1biharelectionnewsLalu Prasad YadavrjdRJD Bihar elections 2025Tej Pratap Yadavtejashwi yadav

RELATED News

How the Bihar Results Impact Opposition Unity: One Election, Many Fights, Zero Unity- Did The Mahagathbandhan Collapse Under Its Own Weight?

Jan Suraaj Candidate Chandrashekhar Singh Dies Of Heart Attack On Bihar Results Day, Lost From Tarari

Where Is Rahul Gandhi Amid Congress Achieving ONLY 6 Seats In Bihar?

Top Losers In Bihar Election 2025: Heavy Defeats For Key Candidates

Rahul Gandhi FINALLY Reacts To Bihar Election Results ‘Shocking’ Loss: ‘Polls Were Unfair From The Start’

LATEST NEWS

Strategy Flaws, Internal Fights And A Lost Connect: How RJD Lost The Plot In Bihar Elections 2025?

“Wanted To Be Around MS Dhoni”: Sanju Samson’s Childhood Dream Nears Reality Amid Big IPL Trade Talk

Trump Scraps Tariffs On Beef, Coffee, Tropical Fruits To Tackle Soaring Prices

Srinagar Blast: 8 Dead 30 Injured In The Deadly Explosion In Nowgam Police Station, Not A Terrorist Attack

Donald Trump To Seal F-35 Fighter Jets Deal With Saudi Crown Prince Salman

J&K Records Over 17 Lakh Unclaimed Accounts Worth Rs 465 Crore: RBI

NMC Cancels Licences Of Four Terror-Accused Doctors, Bans Them From Practising In India

Laney College Athletic Director John Beam Dies After Targeted Shooting On Campus

The Shrinking Map Of Congress: From Dominance To Coalition Politics, Won Only 6 Seats In Bihar Election

Srinagar Blast: Eight Injured After Seized Ammonium Nitrate Explodes In Police Station, Sparks Faridabad Link, Feared Multiple Casualties

Strategy Flaws, Internal Fights And A Lost Connect: How RJD Lost The Plot In Bihar Elections 2025?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Strategy Flaws, Internal Fights And A Lost Connect: How RJD Lost The Plot In Bihar Elections 2025?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Strategy Flaws, Internal Fights And A Lost Connect: How RJD Lost The Plot In Bihar Elections 2025?
Strategy Flaws, Internal Fights And A Lost Connect: How RJD Lost The Plot In Bihar Elections 2025?
Strategy Flaws, Internal Fights And A Lost Connect: How RJD Lost The Plot In Bihar Elections 2025?
Strategy Flaws, Internal Fights And A Lost Connect: How RJD Lost The Plot In Bihar Elections 2025?

QUICK LINKS