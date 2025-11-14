Why Tej Pratap Yadav Lost In Bihar Election? Family Feud, JJD’s Weak Machinery, Personal Controversies Take A Toll

Bihar Assembly elections 2025 delivered a bitter blow to Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Contesting from Mahua under his newly floated Janshakti Janata Dal, Tej Pratap had an uphill task ahead as he took on RJD’s Mukesh Raushan and NDA-backed candidates, with his political fortunes shadowed by family feuds and personal controversies.

Tej’s relationship controversy

The political journey of Tej Pratap, once the RJD’s face in Mahua, has been marred by a public rift with his family and party. Expelled from the RJD in May 2025 after a social media post hinting at a “12-year relationship” with another woman, he launched JJD and fielded candidates in 43 constituencies. His campaign lacked the organisational structure and grassroots support that his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav enjoyed as the RJD’s CM face.

Unlike Tejashwi’s extensive, manifesto-driven campaign on governance and unemployment, Tej Pratap depended on small, personal rallies and emotional appeals, projecting himself as the “wronged elder brother” against the institutional RJD. Despite that, the limited reach of the fledgling party and lack of statewide machinery weakened him, with sympathy votes from a divided Yadav base.

Wife’s allegations

Apart from his political woes, Tej Pratap was battling a string of personal scandals that made headlines. Aishwarya Rai, his estranged wife, accused him and his family of domestic violence and mental harassment. She also said that she was unaware of his alleged long-term relationship with another woman, which had triggered his expulsion from the RJD. The personal spat not only dented his public image but also diverted attention away from his election campaign messaging.

Family feud

Tej Pratap’s attempt to stake a claim on Lalu’s political legacy by branding JJD as the “real Lalu Ji’s party” was no match for Tejashwi’s well-orchestrated, alliance-backed campaign. His family estrangement, coupled with relationship controversies and ongoing legal battles, overshadowed his political narrative and contributed significantly to his defeat.

Ultimately, the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections underlined that in a state where organisational strength, alliance backing, and voter trust are overriding factors, personal controversies and family rifts can throw established political figures off the rails. Tej Pratap’s defeat in Mahua serves as a grim reminder that both family feud and scandal played an important role to affect election results and make RJD and NDA dominant players in the state’s political landscape.

