Bihar Elections 2025: Gen Z Rejects Mahagathbandhan; Rahul Gandhi And Prashant Kishor Fail To Impress Young Voters

Bihar Elections 2025: Gen Z Rejects Mahagathbandhan; Rahul Gandhi And Prashant Kishor Fail To Impress Young Voters

Gen Z voters largely rejected Mahagathbandhan, with Rahul Gandhi and Prashant Kishor failing to make an impact. Early trends show NDA sweeping the polls, driven by youth support amid unemployment and governance concerns.

Gen Z in Bihar backs NDA, leaving Rahul Gandhi and Prashant Kishor. (Photo: ANI, Canva)
Gen Z in Bihar backs NDA, leaving Rahul Gandhi and Prashant Kishor. (Photo: ANI, Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 14, 2025 14:01:23 IST

Bihar Elections 2025: Gen Z Rejects Mahagathbandhan; Rahul Gandhi And Prashant Kishor Fail To Impress Young Voters

The much-awaited Bihar Assembly election results have delivered a major setback for the Mahagathbandhan (RJD, Indian National Congress) and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party. Early trends indicate a sweeping lead for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), signalling a decisive mandate in favour of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s coalition. One of the key factors contributing to this outcome appears to be the lack of traction among Gen Z voters for opposition leaders and parties.

Rahul Gandhi’s Outreach to Gen Z Voters Falls Short

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi repeatedly tried to connect with Bihar’s young voters, appealing to them on issues of democracy and alleged “vote theft” in other states. In a social media post addressed to Bihar’s youth, Gandhi urged first-time voters to be vigilant and safeguard their democratic rights.

However, his approach failed to resonate with the state’s Gen Z electorate. Analysts and political strategists note that Gandhi’s limited presence and perceived lack of understanding of local issues left young voters unconvinced. As Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor remarked in an exclusive interview, “When the people of Bihar are not listening to him, then why would Gen Z listen to him? Rahul Gandhi comes here, roams around, does a couple of show bites and then he is gone.”



Despite Gandhi’s repeated warnings about voter suppression and appeals for youth activism, the results suggest that Bihar’s Gen Z prioritised local governance and employment issues over national-level political narratives.

Prashant Kishor’s Gen Z Strategy Also Misses the Mark

Prashant Kishor, who launched the Jan Suraaj Party with promises of jobs, governance reforms, and village-level empowerment, also struggled to woo young voters. Kishor’s strategy involved grassroots mobilisation and a “village-to-village” campaign aimed at building a new-age political movement in Bihar. The party highlighted issues like unemployment, migration, and administrative transparency, hoping to appeal to youth voters frustrated with economic stagnation.

Yet, early trends indicate that Jan Suraaj failed to convert this effort into electoral gains. As party spokesperson Pavan K. Varma noted, the party will undertake a “serious review” of its performance after failing to register leads in any constituency in the early count. Kishor himself emphasised that Bihar’s youth, though politically active, do not respond to calls for revolution or mass mobilisation solely based on celebrity endorsements or new-party narratives.

NDA Sweeps Gen Z Votes in Bihar

With early leads showing the NDA ahead in 187 of 243 Assembly seats, it is clear that the coalition including JD(U), BJP, LJP, and HAM has successfully captured the support of young voters. BJP National Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill claimed that Bihar’s Gen Z “voted for NDA and bid farewell to the Thugbandhan’s divisive and violence-loaded politics.”

The NDA’s focus on governance, law and order, and economic stability appears to have resonated with the youth, contrasting with the opposition’s emphasis on national-level narratives and protests. This outcome underscores the limited influence of both Rahul Gandhi and Prashant Kishor on Bihar’s Gen Z electorate.

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 2:01 PM IST
Bihar Elections 2025: Gen Z Rejects Mahagathbandhan; Rahul Gandhi And Prashant Kishor Fail To Impress Young Voters

QUICK LINKS