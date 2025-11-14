Bihar Election Result 2025: FULL List of NDA Winners List; BJP, JDU, LJP, HAM, RLM Winning Candidates

Bihar Election NDA Winners List, BJP Winners List, JDU Winners List, LJP Winners List: The much-awaited Bihar Assembly election results are out, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is heading towards a resounding victory. Counting trends show the JD(U)-BJP-LJP (Ram Vilas) combine sweeping the polls, signaling a strong mandate for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA.

As per the latest figures from the Election Commission at 11:45 am, NDA leads in 188 out of 243 seats, with BJP ahead in 85 seats, JD(U) in 75, LJP (Ram Vilas) in 22, HAM in 4, and RLM in 3 seats. The opposition is trailing far behind, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leading in 36 seats, Congress in 6, CPI(ML) in 7, CPI-M and VIP in 1 each. BSP and AIMIM lead in 1 and 3 seats respectively.

The election is widely seen as a major test of political endurance for Nitish Kumar, who has governed Bihar for nearly two decades. Once celebrated as “Sushashan Babu” for his efforts to end the “jungle raj” era, Nitish faced challenges of voter fatigue and scrutiny over shifting political alliances. However, the current trends suggest a revival of public confidence in his governance model, pointing towards one of his most decisive victories.

Key NDA Winners in Bihar 2025 Elections:

Alinagar (BJP): Maithili Thakur

Wazirganj (BJP): Birendra Singh

Nalanda (JD(U)): Shrawon Kumar

Gaya Town (BJP): Prem Kumar

Bodh Gaya (LJP Ram Vilas): Shyamdeo Paswan

Buxar (BJP): Anand Mishra

Darbhanga (BJP): Sanjay Saraogi

Mahua (LJP Ram Vilas): Sanjay Kumar Singh

Tarapur (BJP): Samrat Choudhary

Hajipur (BJP): Awadhesh Singh

Bettiah (BJP): Renu Devi

The NDA’s sweeping performance is being attributed to a combination of factors, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national appeal, Nitish Kumar’s long-standing leadership, and the alliance’s cohesive campaigning across Bihar.

As counting continues for the remaining seats, the NDA appears poised to deliver a landslide win, reaffirming its dominance in Bihar politics and underlining the electorate’s preference for “Sushashan” or good governance.

