Home > Bihar Elections > Nitish Kumar Issues First Statement After NDA's Historic Win In Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Says 'I Express My…'

Nitish Kumar Issues First Statement After NDA's Historic Win In Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Says 'I Express My…'

Nitish Kumar said that the people of Bihar had expressed their trust in the government by giving it a massive majority.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 14, 2025 18:36:57 IST

Nitish Kumar Issues First Statement After NDA’s Historic Win In Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Says ‘I Express My…’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday issued his first statement after National Democratic Alliance’s historic victory in Bihar Assembly elections 2025. Nitish Kumar said that the people of Bihar had expressed their trust in the government by giving it a massive majority.

He said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for the support received from him, while bowing to him.”

The NDA alliance has achieved a massive majority in this election by demonstrating complete unity. For this massive victory, thanks and gratitude are also due to all the partners of the NDA alliance – Shri Chirag Paswan Ji, Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi Ji, and Shri Upendra Kushwaha Ji. With the support of all of you, Bihar will progress even further and will be included in the category of the most developed states in the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the NDA’s impressive performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections as the “victory of good governance, development, public welfare and social justice” and vowed to work with renewed vigour for the state’s progress.

In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Victory of good governance has been achieved. Victory of development has been achieved. Victory of the spirit of public welfare has been achieved. Victory of social justice has been achieved. My deepest gratitude to the family members of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 assembly elections. This resounding public mandate will empower us to serve the people and work with new resolve for Bihar.”

PM Modi said the people of Bihar reposed faith in the NDA after witnessing its track record and vision for the state.

“The NDA has ensured all-round development of the state. The people have given us a massive majority after witnessing our track record and our vision to take the state to new heights. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji and our NDA family colleagues Chirag Paswan ji, Jitan Ram Manjhi ji, and Upendra Kushwaha ji for this resounding victory,” he posted.

Appreciating the hard work of party workers, the Prime Minister said, “I express my gratitude to each worker of the NDA, who have worked tirelessly. They went among the public, presented our development agenda, and firmly countered every lie of the opposition. I appreciate them from the bottom of my heart!”

Looking ahead, PM Modi promised focused efforts on infrastructure, culture and empowerment of youth and women in Bihar.

“In the coming times, we will actively work towards the development of Bihar, giving a new identity to the infrastructure here and the culture of the state. We will ensure that the youth power and women’s power here get ample opportunities for a prosperous life,” he added.

With inputs from ANI

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 6:36 PM IST
