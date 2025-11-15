“No Sorrow In Defeat, No …”: See RJD’s Reaction After Bihar Poll Debacle

A day after the Bihar Assembly election results were declared, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) struck a note of humility, stressing that its commitment to public service remains unchanged despite the setback. In a social media post, the party reiterated that public service is “an unceasing process, an endless journey,” insisting that both victory and defeat are part of political life.

Describing itself as a “party of the poor,” the RJD said, “Ups and downs are inevitable in it. No sorrow in defeat, no arrogance in victory.” The party added that it will continue to highlight the concerns and struggles of marginalised communities.

जनसेवा एक अनवरत प्रक्रिया है, एक अंतहीन यात्रा है!

इसमें उतार चढ़ाव आना तय है। हार में विषाद नहीं, जीत में अहंकार नहीं!

राष्ट्रीय जनता दल गरीबों की पार्टी है, गरीबों के बीच उनकी आवाज़ बुलंद करते रहेगी!@yadavtejashwi @laluprasadrjd — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 15, 2025

“The Rashtriya Janata Dal is the party of the poor; it will continue to raise their voice among the poor,” the statement read.

The RJD suffered a major setback in the Bihar polls, with its seat count plunging from 75 to 25. Congress, a key Mahagathbandhan partner, also performed poorly, winning only six of the 61 seats it contested.

