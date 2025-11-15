LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut biharelectionnews children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > “No Sorrow In Defeat, No …”: See RJD’s Reaction After Bihar Poll Debacle

“No Sorrow In Defeat, No …”: See RJD’s Reaction After Bihar Poll Debacle

A day after the Bihar Assembly election results were declared, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) struck a note of humility, stressing that its commitment to public service remains unchanged despite the setback. In a social media post, the party reiterated that public service is “an unceasing process, an endless journey,” insisting that both victory and defeat are part of political life.

Tejashwi Yadav (Photo Credit: ANI)
Tejashwi Yadav (Photo Credit: ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: November 15, 2025 14:57:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“No Sorrow In Defeat, No …”: See RJD’s Reaction After Bihar Poll Debacle

A day after the Bihar Assembly election results were declared, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) struck a note of humility, stressing that its commitment to public service remains unchanged despite the setback. In a social media post, the party reiterated that public service is “an unceasing process, an endless journey,” insisting that both victory and defeat are part of political life.

Describing itself as a “party of the poor,” the RJD said, “Ups and downs are inevitable in it. No sorrow in defeat, no arrogance in victory.” The party added that it will continue to highlight the concerns and struggles of marginalised communities.

“The Rashtriya Janata Dal is the party of the poor; it will continue to raise their voice among the poor,” the statement read.

The RJD suffered a major setback in the Bihar polls, with its seat count plunging from 75 to 25. Congress, a key Mahagathbandhan partner, also performed poorly, winning only six of the 61 seats it contested.

READ MORE: Big Travel Updates: Akasa Air Takes Off From Navi Mumbai International Airport With Exciting New Routes- Check Routes, Schedule And Key Details

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 2:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar PollRashtriya Janata Dal

RELATED News

Bihar Election Results 2025: RJD Secured More Votes Than BJP, Still Lost Bihar Elections Due To This Reason

Why Was RK Singh Suspended? BJP Cracks Whip On Former Union Minister A Day After NDA’s Big Bihar Victory

Is The Mahagathbandhan In Shock? Rahul Gandhi Joins Mallikarjun Kharge In High-Level Congress Meet Post-Bihar Defeat

Bihar Election 2025 vs 2020: Seat Share, Vote Share, What Triggered NDA’s Massive Surge & Why MGB Failed

NDA’s Big Bihar Win: What Does It Mean For National Politics And Opposition Plans For 2026?

LATEST NEWS

Employee Quits Saying, “I do not …” On Reddit, Asked To Mark WFH As Leave

Adani Group To Invest ₹63,000 Crore In Assam With Mega Thermal And Renewable Projects

Stranger Things Main Cast Net Worth 2025: Millie Bobby Brown to Finn Wolfhard – Who Leads the List?

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Ajay Devgan Film Opens Decently, Setting Up Strong Weekend Jump Ahead

NDA’s Big Bihar Win: What Does It Mean For National Politics And Opposition Plans For 2026?

“No Sorrow In Defeat, No …”: See RJD’s Reaction After Bihar Poll Debacle

‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Trailer Out: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon Bring a Powerful Love Story Back to the Big Screen

Watch: Dhanush Opens Up, Calls Love ‘An Overrated’ Emotion After Divorce From Aishwarya Rajinikanth

Ravindra Jadeja Completes 4,000 Test Runs, Enters Elite All-Round Club

Adani Group To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Andhra Pradesh Over Next Decade: Vizag Tech Park, Jobs, And Industrial Expansion

“No Sorrow In Defeat, No …”: See RJD’s Reaction After Bihar Poll Debacle

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“No Sorrow In Defeat, No …”: See RJD’s Reaction After Bihar Poll Debacle

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“No Sorrow In Defeat, No …”: See RJD’s Reaction After Bihar Poll Debacle
“No Sorrow In Defeat, No …”: See RJD’s Reaction After Bihar Poll Debacle
“No Sorrow In Defeat, No …”: See RJD’s Reaction After Bihar Poll Debacle
“No Sorrow In Defeat, No …”: See RJD’s Reaction After Bihar Poll Debacle

QUICK LINKS