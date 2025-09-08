LIVE TV
Supreme Court's Interim Order In Bihar SIR: EC To Treat Aadhaar As 12th Document For Inclusion In Bihar Electoral Rolls During SIR Exercise

Supreme Court’s Interim Order In Bihar SIR: EC To Treat Aadhaar As 12th Document For Inclusion In Bihar Electoral Rolls During SIR Exercise

The Supreme Court, on 8th September 2025, Monday has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) that Aadhaar must be accepted as the twelfth valid document for inclusion in Bihar’s electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Supreme Court of India (Photo credit- File Photo/ANI)
Supreme Court of India (Photo credit- File Photo/ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last updated: September 8, 2025 16:51:21 IST

The Supreme Court, on 8th September 2025, Monday has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) that Aadhaar must be accepted as the twelfth valid document for inclusion in Bihar’s electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. However, the apex court has clarified that Aadhaar was not a proof of citizenship, as reported in the PTI. According to the Supreme Court, the ECI is entitled to verify if the documents are genuine. This interim order has been passed by the bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. They have passed this interim order while considering the response of political parties like the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and other petitioners on the poll panel’s note.

When The Supreme Court of India Defended The Special Intensive Revision Exercise?

Special Intensive Revision exercise of the electoral rolls in Bihar was defended by the Election Commission of India. On August 09, 2025, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said that the Bihar electors have enthusiastically participated in the SIR of the voters’ list. It was also asserted by the CEC that the pure electoral rolls are inevitable for strengthening democracy. It was added by the CEC that the Election Commission of India was, is and will always be with the electors of India.

Supreme Court had asked EC To Consider Aadhaar Card, Voter ID Card and ration card as acceptable documents

On July 10, 2025, Thursday, the Supreme Court told the Election Commission of India to consider Aadhaar card, voter ID card and ration card as acceptable documents for the “Special Intensive Revision” of electoral rolls in Bihar. According to the top court, “In our opinion it will be in the interest of justice if these three are included”.

Tags: Bihar election newsSpecial Intensive Revisionsupreme court

Supreme Court’s Interim Order In Bihar SIR: EC To Treat Aadhaar As 12th Document For Inclusion In Bihar Electoral Rolls During SIR Exercise

QUICK LINKS