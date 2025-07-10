LIVE TV
Home > India > Supreme Court Refuses To Stay Bihar Voter Survey, Tells EC To Consider These 3 Documents

Supreme Court Refuses To Stay Bihar Voter Survey, Tells EC To Consider These 3 Documents

The Supreme Court told the Election Commission of India to consider Aadhaar card, voter ID card and ration card as acceptable documents for the “Special Intensive Revision” of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Supreme Court of India image (Photo Credit- Wikipedia)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 17:27:37 IST

The Supreme Court Thursday (July 10) told the Election Commission of India to consider Aadhaar card, voter ID card and ration card as acceptable documents for the “Special Intensive Revision” of electoral rolls in Bihar. The top court said, “In our opinion it will be in the interest of justice if these three are included”.

The petitioners had criticised the special intensive revision of the Bihar electoral rolls because it requires only those voters who registered after 2003, to re-verify their identity without the option of using widely accepted government documents like Aadhaar. Prominent parties and individuals like the Association for Democratic Reforms and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra have filed the petition against the Bihar electoral rolls.

Also Read: Tejashwi Yadav Slams EC Over Voter Verification Rules In Bihar’s SIR Process

Mahua Moitra’s allegations on Special Intensive Revision of Bihar electoral rolls 

In an interview with the PTI Video, Moitra had alleged that the Election Commission have now introduced the Special Intensive Revision to deprive the bonafide young electorate of Bihar, where elections are slated to be held shortly. The Krishnanagar MP also told the PTI Video that later, they will target Bengal, where elections are due in 2026.

Election Commission defends Special Intensive Revision

Despite the allegations by the opposition leaders and other concerned parties, the Election Commission of India has defended the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar. The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said on August 9, 2025 that the Bihar electors have enthusiastically participated in the SIR of the voters’ list. The CEC also asserted that the pure electoral rolls are inevitable for strengthening democracy. The CEC added that the Election Commission of India was, is and will always be with the electors of India.

acceptable documents for the Special Intensive Revision, election commission of india, Special Intensive Revision

