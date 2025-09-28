'120 Bahadur' teaser 2: Farhan Akhtar leads powerful saga of heroism, makers pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 28, 2025 17:09:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): The second teaser for the upcoming war drama ‘120 Bahadur,’ starring Farhan Akhtar, was unveiled on the occasion of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s birth anniversary.

On Sunday, the makers took to their Instagram account to share the teaser, turning it into a special tribute to the late singer.

The two-minute-10-second teaser begins with the immortal song ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon,’ written by Kavi Pradeep and composed by C. Ramchandra. The track, performed live by Lata Mangeshkar in 1963 as a tribute to the soldiers of the 1962 war, has remained one of India’s most powerful patriotic songs to date.

The first teaser for the film was unveiled last month, giving fans a gripping glimpse into the 1962 Indo-China war.

With this film, Farhan also marks his return to the big screen after nearly five years. Actor Raashii Khanna will make a special appearance opposite Farhan.

The film was first announced in September 2024, with Farhan unveiling his look as Maj. Shaitan Singh. The project is billed as a tribute to the indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces.

Based on the Battle of Rezang La during the India-China war, 120 Bahadur features Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Param Vir Chakra awardee, who led the 13 Kumaon Regiment in their brave stand against overwhelming Chinese forces in 1962.

120 Bahadur is directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios).

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 21, 2025. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: 120 Bahadurae-mere-watan-ke-logonbirth anniversaryfarhan akhtarLata Mangeshkarraashii-khannateaserwar-drama

'120 Bahadur' teaser 2: Farhan Akhtar leads powerful saga of heroism, makers pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

