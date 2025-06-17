Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Cleared By CBFC After Dispute Over Scenes

Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par has finally received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), ending a brief standoff that threatened to delay its release. The board had earlier objected to two particular scenes in the film, requesting cuts. However, Khan firmly refused to alter them, stating that they carried critical emotional and thematic weight.

Aamir Khan Defends Artistic Integrity

A source close to the project revealed that Khan remained “adamant” about keeping the scenes intact, stressing that they were essential to the film’s overall message.

He reportedly argued that the moments in question offered sensitive commentary and emotional impact that would be lost with any modification.

International Greenlight vs Domestic Delay

Interestingly, while the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) approved the film with a 12A rating for its UK release — noting only mild references to discrimination and gentle sexual content — the CBFC’s initial reservations led to uncertainty over the film’s domestic release date.

Final Clearance Secured

Following a series of discussions and Khan’s direct involvement, the CBFC eventually relented and granted the film a certificate without enforcing any cuts.

This clears the path for Sitaare Zameen Par to be released as scheduled in Indian theatres.

A Spiritual Successor to Taare Zameen Par

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is inspired by the Spanish sports comedy Champions and is positioned as a spiritual successor to Khan’s 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par.

This time, the story focuses on a basketball coach — played by Aamir Khan — who trains a team of players with disabilities.

Genelia Deshmukh co-stars in a pivotal role.

With music composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film aims to blend inspiration, sports, and social inclusion into one heartfelt cinematic experience.

