LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Actor Prajakta Koli postpones plan to visit Nepal amid Gen Z protests, violence

Actor Prajakta Koli postpones plan to visit Nepal amid Gen Z protests, violence

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 11, 2025 02:59:03 IST

Actor Prajakta Koli postpones plan to visit Nepal amid Gen Z protests, violence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Actor Prajakta Koli extended her support to the families in Nepal amid ongoing protests in the nation after its goverment imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

The actress also revealed that she has postponed her plans of visiting Nepal due to the protests.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Mismatched’ actress expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in Nepal amid the Gen Z protest in India’s neighbouring nation.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Prajakta Koli penned an emotional note saying, “What happened in Nepal yesterday is truly heartbreaking. Any form of celebration at such a time feels inappropriate. My heart goes out to the families of those who have suffered. I was really looking forward to being there and meeting everyone, but now isn’t the right time. Hopefully, I’ll get to see you all very soon.”

Actor Prajakta Koli postpones plan to visit Nepal amid Gen Z protests, violence

Actress Manisha Koirala, whose grandfather Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala was the first prime minister of Nepal, also strongly condemned the violence in the country.

Manisha, who was born in Nepal, posted a gritty glimpse from the protests with a picture of a blood-soaked shoe.

Speaking out against the clash between the protestors and the police, the actor called it a “black day.”

She further urged the media to focus on the fact that the protests were, in fact, against corruption and not a ban on social media sites.

“Today is a black day for Nepal — when bullets respond to the voice of the people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice,” she wrote on Instagram.

Manisha Koirala has been sharing updates about the protests in Nepal, with the aim of spreading awareness.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala)

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance.

They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

Protesters are also demanding the revocation of the ban on social media platforms, which they see as an attempt to suppress free speech.

On Monday, the police used deadly force against protesters in which at least 19 individuals were killed and over 200 injured in Kathmandu and nearby towns.

Late last night, the government rolled back the ban on several social media sites.

Since then, the country’s Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, submitted his resignation, which was accepted by President Ram Chandra Poudel. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: cancel-plansentertainmentnepalNepal ProtestPrajakta Koli

RELATED News

'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton calls Pratik "brother" after 'Gandhi' receives standing ovation at TIFF
"Joker by his side…": Twinkle Khanna gives sneak peek into Akshay Kumar's quirky '7 am' birthday bash
"My love language…": Deepika Padukone bakes cake for daughter Dua's 1st birthday
Jimmy Fallon tries 'Bhangra' with Karan Aujla, fans say "Punjabi cha gaye oye"
"Emotional, deeply inspired": Paresh Rawal on UP CM Adityanath's biopic 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi'

LATEST NEWS

Gigi Hadid recalls she auditioned for live-action remake of 'Tangled'
Guna Solar Commissions 994.2 kW Rooftop Solar Plant for Modine Thermal Under Zero-Investment Model
From Brahmaputra to classrooms: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour inspires Guwahati
No shortage of resources for tribal development: CM Vishnu Dev Sai
"We must all pray": Trump after conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah University event
"Kidney not enough…!": Netizens flood X with hilarious memes after iPhone 17 reveal
Border Districts Remain on High Alert Amid Violent Protests in Nepal, Helpline Numbers Issued
Actor Prajakta Koli postpones plan to visit Nepal amid Gen Z protests, violence
Noah Baumbach to be honoured by Zurich Film Festival
Housing.com Launches India's Largest Online Property Festival in 30+ Cities with Exclusive Offers and Enhanced Consumer Experience
Actor Prajakta Koli postpones plan to visit Nepal amid Gen Z protests, violence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Actor Prajakta Koli postpones plan to visit Nepal amid Gen Z protests, violence

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Actor Prajakta Koli postpones plan to visit Nepal amid Gen Z protests, violence
Actor Prajakta Koli postpones plan to visit Nepal amid Gen Z protests, violence
Actor Prajakta Koli postpones plan to visit Nepal amid Gen Z protests, violence
Actor Prajakta Koli postpones plan to visit Nepal amid Gen Z protests, violence

QUICK LINKS