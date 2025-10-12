LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Alia Bhatt Gets Dubbed 'Evil Nepo Kid' After She Wins Best Actress Filmfare For Jigra, Internet Says, 'Bikau Award'

Alia Bhatt Gets Dubbed ‘Evil Nepo Kid’ After She Wins Best Actress Filmfare For Jigra, Internet Says, ‘Bikau Award’

Alia Bhatt made history by clinching her sixth Filmfare Best Actress award for Jigra, marking her third consecutive win. Despite the film’s modest box office opening, Alia now ties legends like Nutan and Kajol, solidifying her legacy as one of Bollywood’s most celebrated performers.

Alia Bhatt as she wins the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for Jigra (Photo: X)
Alia Bhatt as she wins the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for Jigra (Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 12, 2025 15:02:28 IST

Alia Bhatt Gets Dubbed ‘Evil Nepo Kid’ After She Wins Best Actress Filmfare For Jigra, Internet Says, ‘Bikau Award’

Alia Bhatt made history after winning her sixth Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her film Jigra. Alia Bhatt has earlier won the trophy five times for her films Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. 

The Internet, however, did not seem to like the decision and quickly logged into X to slam the same. One user stated, “Why pretend this is an award? Just say , it is return gift.” Another user stated, “Sorry to say, but Alia’s won Best Actress 6 times now and honestly deserved only about 3 of them.”

One person added, “The cheque she sent them must’ve been good coz this makes no sense,” as another chimed in, “Evil nepo kid snatching awards of deserving actors.”

The next one stated, “Naaa, that’s not deserving. Even if it was solely based on performance and not collections, Parineeti Chopra was more deserving for Chamkila.” 

And, one concluded, “Bikau award, flop movie k liye isko best actor award.” 

About Jigra

Although Jigra had a low opening of Rs 4.25 crore, the lowest opening of an Alia Bhatt-led film in the past 10 years, the opening performance of the movie was deemed to be underwhelming, especially since it was a festive period, Dussehra, when films usually outperform with an increase in ticket sales.

Alia has 6 Best Actress trophies with her Jigra victory. She had earlier won Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani. This is also her 3rd win in a row.

The earlier record for winning in the Best Actress category was held by Meena Kumari, who won her 4th award in the same category in 1966 for Kaajal. In 1979, Nutan set the record with her 5th win of Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki. Kajol later matched her with her 5th win (My Name Is Khan in 2011). 

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 3:02 PM IST
Alia Bhatt Gets Dubbed ‘Evil Nepo Kid’ After She Wins Best Actress Filmfare For Jigra, Internet Says, ‘Bikau Award’

